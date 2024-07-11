The Team USA basketball squads for the 2024 Olympics may be set, but things can change.

The men's team is headlined by stars like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum.

On the other hand, the women's team is anchored by A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi, Napheesa Collier and Sabrina Ionescu, among other key stars.

But what happens if one of the players can't make the trip to Paris, whether it's due to injury or another reason? Here's what to know about squad alternates for Olympic basketball:

What are alternates at the Olympics?

Alternates for certain sports at the Olympics essentially means backup players who could get called up if someone from the official roster needs to drop out.

For example, the U.S. women's national soccer team named four alternates in different positions for its 18-player roster. That would allow the manager to pick one of those four players if someone from the original 18 can't make it.

For the two 5x5 Team USA basketball teams, who gets called up would depend on the position in question.

Who are the Team USA basketball men's alternates at the Olympics?

Unlike how the USWNT named four specific alternates for its squad, the Team USA basketball men's team did not formally name alternates.

There is, however, a 41-player pool of stars the team could call upon should it need to. The actual number of players in the pool is 29, though, because the other 12 are on the official team.

When it was announced that Kawhi Leonard would no longer be playing in Paris, USA Basketball called up Boston Celtics guard Derrick White to fill the roster spot.

Who are the Team USA basketball women's alternates at the Olympics?

The women's team also doesn't have a specific list of alternates.

However, Indiana Fever rookie star Caitlin Clark and Connecticut Sun forward/center Brionna Jones are on the list of possible replacements, The Athletic's Shams Charania previously reported.

When is basketball played at the 2024 Olympics?

The men's games will run from Saturday, July 27, through Saturday, Aug. 10. The women's games will start on Sunday, July 28, and conclude on Sunday, Aug. 11.