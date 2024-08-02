Swimming

Olympic swimmer collapses after a women's 200-meter race, is taken away on stretcher

Tamara Potocka, from Slovakia, was seen wearing an oxygen mask as she was taken away for medical attention

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Slovakian swimmer Tamara Potocka collapsed poolside Friday morning after a qualifying heat of the women’s 200-meter individual medley at the 2024 Paris Olympics and was given first aid and then carried off on a stretcher.

Potocka, from Slovakia, was seen wearing an oxygen mask as she was taken away for medical attention. Medical personal at the pool said she was conscious.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

She collapsed as she got out of the water and almost immediately was surrounded by a half-dozen medical attendants who put her on a stretcher after about a minute and carried her off the pool deck.

"Scary moment here at swimming with one of the swimmers prone on the deck and emergency personnel rushing to the scene after the third heat of women's 200 IM," Sports Illustrated writer Pat Forde wrote on X.

It was not clear if she received CPR.

Potocka finished seventh in her heat in a time of 2 minutes, 14.20 seconds. Her time was not fast enough to advance her to the semifinals of the event, which eliminated her from the competition.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Swimming2024 Paris Olympics
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us