Olympic swimmer collapses after a women's 200-meter race, is taken away on stretcher

Slovakian swimmer Tamara Potocka collapsed poolside Friday morning after a qualifying heat of the women’s 200-meter individual medley at the 2024 Paris Olympics and was given first aid and then carried off on a stretcher.

Potocka, from Slovakia, was seen wearing an oxygen mask as she was taken away for medical attention. Medical personal at the pool said she was conscious.

Athlete taken off on backboard and apparently getting oxygen. pic.twitter.com/reFmN7kM4J — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) August 2, 2024

She collapsed as she got out of the water and almost immediately was surrounded by a half-dozen medical attendants who put her on a stretcher after about a minute and carried her off the pool deck.

"Scary moment here at swimming with one of the swimmers prone on the deck and emergency personnel rushing to the scene after the third heat of women's 200 IM," Sports Illustrated writer Pat Forde wrote on X.

It was not clear if she received CPR.

Potocka finished seventh in her heat in a time of 2 minutes, 14.20 seconds. Her time was not fast enough to advance her to the semifinals of the event, which eliminated her from the competition.