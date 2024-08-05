Suni Lee's shocking fall in the women's gymnastics beam final Monday left her out of medal contention, but what exactly happened?

The star gymnast spoke to reporters after the competition, which was full of falls and uncharacteristic misses from multiple competitors, leaving Lee and some of the most prominent names in women's gymnastics without a spot on the podium.

"It was too quiet. I could literally hear myself breathing," Lee told reporters.

Suni and Simone did notice the seemingly abnormal amount of shhhh-ing happening during the beam final, including at them. Hasn't been the same it seems for parallel bars or high bar – people are cheering for athletes during routines with only minimal shhhs that are usually… — Gymnastics Now (@Gymnastics_Now) August 5, 2024

After the event, she said she is "so sad" about her performance, but she still "gave it her all."

Both Lee and Sione Biles did not medal in the event, which marked Lee's last performance in Paris. Biles will still have one chance at an Olympic medal.

The two Americans were among several athletes to fall Monday, with even announcers questioning what happened and some joking there must be "butter on the beams."

Alice D'Amato of Italy took the gold with a score of 14.366, Italy's first gold medal in the gymnastics event. Zhou Yaqin of China earned silver with a 14.100, just ahead of bronze medalist Manila Esposito of Italy.

It was the first podium finish without an American in women's gymnastics so far in Paris.

Biles finished with the same score as Lee, whose hopes for a gold on beam she's long coveted ended in the middle of her routine when she fell during the end of her acro series, just like Biles did a few minutes later.