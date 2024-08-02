2024 Paris Olympics

Suburban gymnasts inspired, motivated by Simone Biles and Suni Lee in Paris Olympics

Young gymnasts with Olympics dreams of their own were inspired by Biles' and Lee's performances

By Vi Nguyen

NBC Universal, Inc.

Young gymnasts in one Chicago suburb are feeling inspired and motivated watching Team USA compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Some of the youngest athletes are putting in the time, work and dedication to be the best at Vikings Gymnastics & Dance in Niles.

“My goal is to try to go all the way so I could be a really good gymnast,” Zoe Villegas said.

The 9-year-old is among dozens of kids practicing on the floor ready to show off their skills.

“My favorite move is round up, back handspring, back handspring, back tuck,” said one 7-year-old gymnast.

She and others are inspired and motivated more than ever seeing Simone Biles and Suni Lee in the Paris Olympics. Their gym has been decked out in red, white and blue for the Games.

“She’s just like a great person and she’s very encouraging to a lot of the other gymnasts who support her and she supports them back,” gymnast Lucia Moskovits told NBC Chicago.

Instructors said the sport has grown in popularity over the years, and right now they’re seeing a huge demand for beginners' gymnastics.

“I think the amazing Olympic athletes and those trying to be in the Olympics they’ve been such a great role models for our kids so the popularity of that I believe has really helped younger kids want to get into gymnastics both for boys and for girls,” camp director Amy DiBasilio said. They were just so amazing when Simone and Suni found out they got gold and bronze. It definitely brought tears to my eyes knowing how far they have come.”

While some kids are doing this for fun, others are hoping to make it to the Olympics themselves one day.

“We want kids to set goals, have dreams and know that if they worked really hard they could reach their dreams,” she said.

