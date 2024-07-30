Simone Biles, Team USA stun with vault routines for start of women's gymnastics team final

NOTE: The women's artistic gymnastics all-around team final is airing live now on NBC 5. You can also stream it using the link below:

Jade Carey, Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles were all smiles after an incredible start to their quest for gold in the women's gymnastics all-around team final Tuesday.

Both Carey and Biles nailed their Cheng vault routines while Chiles executed a stunning double-twisting Yurchenko, also known as a DTY.

Of the three, it was Biles who topped the score sheet with a monstrous 14.9.

Biles did not compete with the same vault routine that marked her Tokyo Olympics twisties scare. That was known as an Amanar, a yurchenko two-and-a-half twist.

"If there's any worry about the twisties, throw them completely as far away as they can go," Olympic gymnast and commentator Laurie Hernandez said.

That's because a Cheng vault enters head first into the vault, while the Amanar enters with a roundoff, leaving an athlete entering the skill blind.

Biles tweaked her left calf while warming up for floor exercise during qualifying on Sunday. She went on to execute her routines beautifully, but did appear with tape on her leg again Tuesday.

Biles was followed closely by Carey, who notched an impressive 14.8 score.

Carey has been battling an illness since her arrival in Paris, which largely contributed to the reigning Olympic floor champion's heartbreaking fall in the floor routine during qualifications.

Chiles followed her teammates with a score of 14.4.

The USA 🇺🇸 is simply supreme on Vault. Jordan Chiles gets them going with a DTY combining power and grace. Jade Carey delivers a superb Cheng, and Simone Biles shows off an excellent Cheng as well. Beautiful form in the air from all three.



📊 Livescoring: https://t.co/b1vLN6ZWQc — FIG (@gymnastics) July 30, 2024

After more performances on the uneven bars and balance beam, Team USA now heads into their final event: floor.