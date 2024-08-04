Simone Biles has message for those asking her what's next after Olympics

Simone Biles has had a banner year in Paris with three gold medals and she’s aiming for two more later this week, but she’s got a simple message for those asking if she’s retiring following this year’s Olympics.

Biles, who has captured gold medals in the team and individual all-around competitions, as well as in the vault final, can still win two more medals on Monday, but she’s not ready to address what will come next after she’s finished competing in Paris.

Taking to social media on Sunday, Biles asked for people to pump the brakes on questions about her future:

you guys really gotta stop asking athletes what’s next after they win a medal at the Olympics — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 4, 2024

“You guys really gotta stop asking athletes what’s next after the win a medal at the Olympics,” she said.

In a follow-up post, Biles called on the public to “let us soak up the moment” when it comes to celebrating achievements on the playing fields of Paris.

After capturing silver and bronze in the 2020 Games, Biles has been on fire in Paris, with three gold medals to her credit. She will have two more opportunities to earn medals on Monday, when she competes in the women’s floor exercise and balance beam finals.

When asked directly if she'd try to compete in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, Biles didn't rule it out.

“Never say never,” Biles said. “Next Olympics are at home. So you just never know. I am getting really old.”