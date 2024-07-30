Bears safety Jonathan Owens was spotted in the stands at the 2024 Paris Olympics as he cheered on his wife Simone Biles, and got a shout out on the TV broadcast, too.

Owens left for Paris after Bears practice on Monday and is excused from training camp through Aug. 3 to support Biles. That means he’ll miss three practices and the Hall of Fame game on Thursday.

“They were really cool about it,” Owens said about the Bears allowing him to miss time. “First-class organization. I just want to thank them so much for even allowing me to go over and do that. I can’t wait to be able to support her, and I know my family and my wife, she really appreciates it.”

“We respect the Olympics,” Eberflus said last week. “That is a big deal, and he’s just supporting the one he loves the most. I think that’s so cool that he gets to do that. We welcome that and it’s gonna be awesome. Go USA.”

In addition to watching the women’s team final on Tuesday, Owens is expected to be in Paris to watch Biles in the all-around final on Aug. 1. The vault final is on Aug. 3. Owens is expected to be back at Bears training camp on Aug. 4.

Since Owens will be away from the team for nearly a week, he’s taking some measures to ensure he doesn’t fall behind. As one of the few newcomers on the defense, Owens still needs to learn the ins and outs of Eberflus’ scheme.

“The coaches are doing an amazing job, so they’re gonna make sure every meeting is recorded, so I’ll be getting all the meetings, all the installs and everything, so I won’t miss a beat,” Owens said. “I’ll make sure I’m working out over there and make sure I come back in good shape.”

This is the first time Owens will have the opportunity to watch Biles in the Olympics. He missed her appearance in Tokyo in 2021, since fans weren’t allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and he was at training camp with the Texans.