Simone Biles' gold medal win left Bears safety Jonathan Owens ‘overjoyed,' he says in letter

Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens was allowed by the team to travel to Paris to cheer on his wife Simone Biles as she went for an historic gold medal, and he’s sharing a letter with fans to describe the remarkable journey.

Owens arrived in Paris Tuesday, just in time to watch Biles and her U.S. teammates capture the gold medal in the women’s gymnastics team event. He’ll also be in attendance when she competes in the individual all-around competition on Thursday.

In the letter, Owens said that he was able to lock eyes with Biles before she began the competition, with the pair blowing kisses to one another in a heartfelt ritual prior to the start of the event.

“I got to witness my wife win a gold medal, so it was amazing that I was able to be there to support her. I'll never forget that moment,” he said.

After breaking records with the Team USA women’s gymnastics all-around win, Simone Biles took to Instagram to troll a high-profile critic.

Owens described feeling “overjoyed” after Biles’ victory, and described the experience of holding and wearing her gold medal after the competition wrapped up in Paris. He also discussed his tourist activities in Paris, seeing the Louvre and the Eiffel Tower.

He was also asked by the team to share pictures from the events in Paris, and thanked Bears fans for their support.

Biles will be back in action Thursday morning in the all-around competition, which you can watch on NBC Chicago and Peacock beginning at 11:15 a.m.