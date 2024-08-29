Paralympics

Team USA's Sarah Adam makes history in wheelchair rugby at Paralympics

Adam became the first woman to score a wheelchair rugby goal for Team USA in Paralympic history.

By Max Molski

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

It's the first day of competition at the Paris Paralympics, and Sarah Adam has already made history for Team USA.

Adam became the first American woman to score a wheelchair rugby goal at the Paralympics, doing so in Team USA's opening contest against Canada on Thursday.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The 32-year-old Naperville, Illinois, native began playing wheelchair rugby, often dubbed "murderball," in 2019 after she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Five years later, she became the first woman to ever be named to the U.S. Paralympic wheelchair rugby team.

Paralympics Aug 21

‘Murderball' is for women, too: How Sarah Adam became the first woman on the US Paralympic wheelchair rugby team

2024 Paris Olympics May 28

Meet the Team USA athletes to root for at the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics

Adam went on to score six times as Team USA defeated Canada 51-48 in their Group A opener.

"Really excited to be out there," Adam told NBC Sports after the win. "The atmosphere is electric. Once that whistle blew, just playing rugby."

For more on Adam's story, click here and listen to "My New Favorite Paralympian" below.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Paralympics
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us