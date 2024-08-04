Re-watch Suni Lee's fantastic, medal-winning uneven bars routine

NOTE: Watch gymnastics again at the Olympics in primetime on NBC 5 starting at 6 p.m. CT.

Suni Lee stunned with her medal-winning uneven bars routine, securing her third medal in the 2024 Olympics and the only gymnastics medal for the U.S. on Sunday.

Lee's outstanding showing scored her a 14.8 final tally, enough to put her on the podium and score her second individual medal of the Games. (Re-watch it in the player above)

Minnesota's Lee has medaled in every event she's competed in so far, securing gold in the team all-around final, bronze in the individual all-around final and now another bronze in the uneven bars final.

The medal marks Lee's sixth of her Olympic career, and puts her in the same place she finished in Tokyo.

The crowd roared as Lee finished her exceptional routine and learned she was officially in podium position.

Algeria's Kaylia Nemour won the gold with a stunning performance that landed her a massive 15.7 in the event.

"I'm so happy this time around," Lee told reporters after her finish, near tears.

Lee acknowledged just had much she went through to make it to the Games, let alone another individual medal, having overcome kidney disease and undergone only half a year of training to make it to another Olympics.

"I told myself that I wasn't going to cry after my bar routine... I've had to go through so much," she said, adding "I can't believe that I'm here."

This won't be Lee's, or the U.S.' last chance at a gymnastics medal in Paris - and she noted she's not done yet.

"There's a lot left. I feel like I have so much more to redeem," she said.

Lee will still compete on beam while her teammates will also compete in beam and floor routines.

Team USA’s Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, and Jade Carey delivered spectacular performances to take gold at the women’s gymnastics all-around final Tuesday.