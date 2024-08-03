Re-watch Simone Biles' impeccable Vault routine at the Paris Olympics

While Simone Biles has already made history and added on to her legacy as one of the most decorated Olympic gymnasts of all-time, the 27-year-old proved she still had more in the tank on Saturday.

Competing in the Vault event, the same event that Biles withdrew from during the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo due to experiencing "the twisties," the veteran gymnast proved she wasn't fazed in the slightest.

Here's a look at the latest work from the GOAT:

OH WOW. 🤩



Simone Biles just NAILED this vault in the final! #ParisOlympics



📺 NBC, E! and Peacock pic.twitter.com/fgFeDjZuQg — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 3, 2024

Biles left the mat with a glowing smile on her face, letting everyone know with no words at all that she knew it was another incredible performance to add to her Olympics repertoire.

The latest developments from the Paris Olympics can be found here.