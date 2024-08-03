Gymnastics

Re-watch Simone Biles' impeccable Vault routine at the Paris Olympics

The event is the same that Biles withdrew from in 2020 due to experiencing "the twisties"

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

While Simone Biles has already made history and added on to her legacy as one of the most decorated Olympic gymnasts of all-time, the 27-year-old proved she still had more in the tank on Saturday.

Competing in the Vault event, the same event that Biles withdrew from during the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo due to experiencing "the twisties," the veteran gymnast proved she wasn't fazed in the slightest.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Here's a look at the latest work from the GOAT:

Biles left the mat with a glowing smile on her face, letting everyone know with no words at all that she knew it was another incredible performance to add to her Olympics repertoire.

The latest developments from the Paris Olympics can be found here.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Gymnastics
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us