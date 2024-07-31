Big events are on the 2024 Paris Olympics schedule for Wednesday, including the return of Chicago-area gymnastics star Paul Juda, a potential gold medal redemption for Midwest BMX racer Hannah Roberts and a pivotal swim for suburban swimmer Ryan Murphy as he aims for an Olympic first.

A full schedule of which games are taking place Wednesday, and which channel each event will air or stream on, can be found here.

Below are the big events taking place Wednesday, and and how and when to watch.

Men's Gymnastics: Individual All-Around Final

After securing their first medal in men's gymnastics in more than 15 years, two U.S. athletes, including Chicago-area star Paul Juda, will compete for another medal chance with the individual all-around final event slated for Wednesday.

Juda and teammate Frederick Richard scored the highest for the U.S. in the qualification round, leaving them to represent the U.S. in the events.

US men’s gymnastics ended a 16-year Olympic drought Monday by getting to the podium and securing a bronze medal.

Juda was not initially expected to be in the event, but after numerous falls from Team USA star Brody Malone, he found his spot on the list.

The final event will air live on NBC 5 and again in primetime at 7 p.m. CT.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Men's Individual All-Around Final 🏅 10:30 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Cycling: BMX Freestyle Final

Team USA cyclist Hannah Roberts qualified in freestyle BMX at the Paris Olympics.

She's now considered the gold medal favorite in the event, having earned silver in the Tokyo Olympics after a surprising finish from Great Britain's Charlotte Worthington.

Roberts was born in South Bend, Indiana, and grew up in Buchanan, Michigan.

The event will air live on USA starting at 6:10 a.m.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Women's BMX Freestyle Final🏅 6:10 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's BMX Freestyle Final 🏅 7:44 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Swimming: Freestyle, Breaststroke Finals

Chicago-area swimmer Ryan Murphy will look to make Olympic history as he in the men's 200-meter backstroke heats and semifinal Wednesday.

Though not a medal event yet, it will mark a pivotal step in the decorated athlete's journey toward history. He'll need to secure his spot in the medal event before we'll know.

Live coverage begins at 1:15 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and will air again in primetime.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Women's 100m Freestyle Final 🏅 1:30 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's 200m Butterfly Final 🏅 1:37 p.m. Women's 1500m Freestyle Final 🏅 2:13 p.m. Men's 200m Breaststroke Final 🏅 3:31 p.m. Men's 100m Freestyle Final 🏅 3:39 p.m.

Men's Basketball: USA vs. Sudan

Men's basketball will once again put some of the biggest names in the NBA on the global stage.

The U.S. will take on South Sudan for Wednesday's match.

The game will air live on USA starting at 1:45 p.m. CT.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Men: USA vs. South Sudan 2:00 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Women's Soccer: USA vs. Australia

The U.S. women's team, featuring several Chicago-area stars, will face Australia in their final match of group play. The game will mark a rematch of the Tokyo Olympic bronze medal match.

Coverage of the game will air live on E! starting at 12 p.m. CT.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Women: Australia vs. USA 12:00 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Other things to watch: Triathlon, field hockey, canoe slalom, water polo

Several other big events will take place Wednesday, many ending with a medal.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Triathlon: Women's Event 🏅 1:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Triathlon: Men's Event 🏅

(rescheduled from Tuesday) 3:45 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's Field Hockey: Australia vs. United States 6:15 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Canoe Slalom: Women's C-1 Final 🏅 10:25 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's Water Polo: Italy vs. United States 11:30 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Watch as Ryan Murphy wins bronze in the men's 100m backstroke final. Thomas Ceccon of Italy won gold and Jiayu Xu of China won silver.