Olympics schedule today: When to watch triathlon, men's gymnastics, swimming and more

Chicago-area gymnastics star Paul Juda Wednesday will compete at the Men's Gymnastics Individual All-Around Final

By NBC Chicago Staff and The Associated Press

Big events are on the 2024 Paris Olympics schedule for Wednesday, including the return of Chicago-area gymnastics star Paul Juda, a potential gold medal redemption for Midwest BMX racer Hannah Roberts and a pivotal swim for suburban swimmer Ryan Murphy as he aims for an Olympic first.

A full schedule of which games are taking place Wednesday, and which channel each event will air or stream on, can be found here.

Below are the big events taking place Wednesday, and and how and when to watch.

Men's Gymnastics: Individual All-Around Final

After securing their first medal in men's gymnastics in more than 15 years, two U.S. athletes, including Chicago-area star Paul Juda, will compete for another medal chance with the individual all-around final event slated for Wednesday.

Juda and teammate Frederick Richard scored the highest for the U.S. in the qualification round, leaving them to represent the U.S. in the events.

US men’s gymnastics ended a 16-year Olympic drought Monday by getting to the podium and securing a bronze medal.

Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC

Juda was not initially expected to be in the event, but after numerous falls from Team USA star Brody Malone, he found his spot on the list.

The final event will air live on NBC 5 and again in primetime at 7 p.m. CT.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Men's Individual All-Around Final 🏅10:30 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Cycling: BMX Freestyle Final

Team USA cyclist Hannah Roberts qualified in freestyle BMX at the Paris Olympics.

She's now considered the gold medal favorite in the event, having earned silver in the Tokyo Olympics after a surprising finish from Great Britain's Charlotte Worthington.

Roberts was born in South Bend, Indiana, and grew up in Buchanan, Michigan.

The event will air live on USA starting at 6:10 a.m.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Women's BMX Freestyle Final🏅6:10 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's BMX Freestyle Final 🏅7:44 a.m. NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Swimming: Freestyle, Breaststroke Finals

Chicago-area swimmer Ryan Murphy will look to make Olympic history as he in the men's 200-meter backstroke heats and semifinal Wednesday.

Though not a medal event yet, it will mark a pivotal step in the decorated athlete's journey toward history. He'll need to secure his spot in the medal event before we'll know.

Live coverage begins at 1:15 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and will air again in primetime.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Women's 100m Freestyle Final 🏅1:30 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's 200m Butterfly Final 🏅1:37 p.m.
Women's 1500m Freestyle Final 🏅2:13 p.m.
Men's 200m Breaststroke Final 🏅3:31 p.m.
Men's 100m Freestyle Final 🏅3:39 p.m.

Men's Basketball: USA vs. Sudan

Men's basketball will once again put some of the biggest names in the NBA on the global stage.

The U.S. will take on South Sudan for Wednesday's match.

The game will air live on USA starting at 1:45 p.m. CT.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Men: USA vs. South Sudan2:00 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Women's Soccer: USA vs. Australia

The U.S. women's team, featuring several Chicago-area stars, will face Australia in their final match of group play. The game will mark a rematch of the Tokyo Olympic bronze medal match.

Coverage of the game will air live on E! starting at 12 p.m. CT.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Women: Australia vs. USA12:00 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Other things to watch: Triathlon, field hockey, canoe slalom, water polo

Several other big events will take place Wednesday, many ending with a medal.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Triathlon: Women's Event 🏅1:00 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Triathlon: Men's Event 🏅
(rescheduled from Tuesday)		3:45 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Women's Field Hockey: Australia vs. United States6:15 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Canoe Slalom: Women's C-1 Final 🏅10:25 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Women's Water Polo: Italy vs. United States11:30 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Watch as Ryan Murphy wins bronze in the men's 100m backstroke final. Thomas Ceccon of Italy won gold and Jiayu Xu of China won silver.

