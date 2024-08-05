Rhythmic gymnastics schedule: Here's when and how to watch Olympic competitions

While artistic gymnastics wrapped up with a pair of captivating individual finals on Monday, rhythmic gymnastics will soon take center stage in Paris.

The events, all of which are completed with the aid of an apparatus, feature elements of gymnastics and dance, and traditionally take place later in the Olympics after the artistic gymnastics competition has concluded.

This year, one U.S. gymnast will be going for gold in the individual events, as Orland Park-native Evita Griskenas will take center stage.

The bold sport returns for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Here’s everything you need to know about the competition.

What Events Comprise Rhythmic Gymnastics?

In the Olympic program, there is an all-around individual event and a group event, with medals awarded in each of the two sports.

In the individual competition, gymnasts complete a total of four routines, one each with a ball, hoop, clubs and a ribbon. The scores are then added together for a total, and the top scorers advance to the final round, where the process is repeated.

In the group competition, each team of five gymnasts completes two routines. The first routine features all five athletes using hoops, while the second features three gymnasts using ribbons and two using balls.

The top eight teams move on from qualifying and compete in the group final on the penultimate day of the Olympics.

When Will Competitions Take Place?

Thursday:

The individual all-around kicks things off with the qualifying rounds, with the earliest performances beginning at 3 a.m. CT on Peacock and NBC Olympics.

The competition is divided into two parts, with the second half beginning at 7 a.m. CT on E!

Friday:

Group qualification will begin at 3 a.m. on Peacock, with the second half of the competition moving to E! at 7 a.m. CT.

Also beginning at 7:30 a.m., the individual all-around final will take place, airing on Peacock and NBC Olympics. It will also re-air at 11:30 p.m. CT on USA Network.

Saturday:

The group final will kick off at 7 a.m. on CNBC, with continuing coverage at 11:15 a.m. on E!