Surfing

Olympic surfing judge removed after photo with athlete circulates on social media

During one of the competition's off days, a commentator shared a photo on his social media showing Australian judge Benjamin Lowe posing alongside Australian surfing team member Ethan Ewing

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A surfing judge was removed from the Paris Olympics judging panel after a photo circulated online of him embracing a competitor along the shore’s edge in Tahiti this week.

During one of the competition's off days, a commentator shared a photo on his social media showing Australian judge Benjamin Lowe posing alongside Australian surfing team member Ethan Ewing. Bede Durbidge, coach of the Australian team, was also in the photo.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The International Surfing Association released a statement Thursday saying it removed Lowe from the judging panel for the remainder of the competition to “protect the integrity and fairness of the ongoing competition.”

“The ISA is aware of a photo circulating on social media in which one of the Olympic surfing judges from Australia is seen socially interacting with an Australian athlete and the team manager,” the ISA said. “It is inappropriate for a judge to be interacting in this manner with an athlete and their team.”

The decision was made in accordance with the ISA's code of conduct and the International Olympic Committee's code of ethics, it said.

Australia's team management didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

The surfing federation said it had “communicated with all judges and teams to remind them of their responsibilities regarding appropriate behavior.”

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Surfing
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us