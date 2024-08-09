Olympic breaking got off to an explosive start, but what many watching might not have known as that the dancers battling each other don't actually know what they about to dance to -- until it plays.

For first-time watchers, there’s a lot to understand about the elements of breaking.

Beyond the dance form's unique culture and history stemming from Black and brown communities in the Bronx in the 1970s, there is no other event like it at the Olympics. Some have likened it to a mix of gymnastics and martial arts, but with music and improvisation.

“This is also going to be the only sport where they’re going to incorporate other elements of hip-hop, because there’s going to be a DJ and there’s going to be a host, or an emcee,” said Ronnie Abaldonado, a breaker who is one of NBC’s commentators for the breaking competition.

The DJ has a major role in orchestrating the flow of the competition.

“No matter whether it’s a high-production event or just a local gym, breaking is always about the party," said Zack Slusser, vice president of Breaking for Gold USA and USA Dance. "And the DJ facilitates that party.”

Slusser described breaking as live storytelling, with characters and emotion all present on the stage, unfolding a narrative in real time.

The DJ "establishes the energy in the room. He’s kind of like the narrator, and then the breakers themselves, they're the protagonist or antagonist in the story, but the audience at the event, or the people watching — reading the book — they have to feel that energy.”

"They don't know what music is coming," NBC 5 Olympics reporter Alex Maragos said.

The breakers won't know what songs or music they'll compete to — the element of surprise is just as much a part of their experience as the audience's. It leads to an atmosphere that's raw, emotional and energetic. The stadium will be transformed by that energy, said Tyquan Hodac, executive director of Breaking for Gold USA.

“It's not a spectator sport. The audience is part of the whole show as well, they're part of the party,” Hodac said. “There's a feedback loop. It's a story, a conversation between everyone."

Breaking has its own judging structure — the Trivium judging system, which will allow judges to evaluate breakers on their technique, vocabulary or variety, execution, musicality and originality.

Breaking itself is made up of four primary elements: Toprock, Power moves, Footwork and Freezes.

Within those elements are an infinite combination of moves that make up a dancer's routine. Routines are rehearsed, but dancers have to be careful not to be repetitive and keep the spontaneity and improvisational aspect of the performance at its core. And “biting,” or copying, a set of moves from an opponent can cost them.

The Olympic competition will begin in a round-robin phase, when groups of four breakers will face off against each other one by one. Only two will emerge from each round-robin group before the quarterfinals, semifinals and the final matchup to determine the champion by the end of the evening.

The b-girls began on Friday, with semifinals and medal rounds still to come.

The b-boys take the stage on Saturday.

Here's what to know about breaking at the Olympics:

Who is on Team USA?

Team USA is made up of four dancers – two b-boys, Jeffrey Louis and Victor Montalvo; and two b-girls, Sunny Choi and Logan Edra.

In 2022, Choi quit her six-figure job as director of global creative operations at Estée Lauder in New York City to follow her dancing dreams. She then qualified for Paris after winning gold at the Pan American Games last November.

Montalvo, a Kissimmee, Florida native, said he wants to bring an understanding of hip-hop and breakdancing to the world.

“I just want to make sure that everyone understands what this dance is about and what hip-hop is about,” he said. “It’s all about peace, unity and having fun.”

Breaking schedule and how to watch

The competition is divided into two parts: The “B-Boys” division and the “B-Girls” division. The “B-Girls” will be up first on Friday, with the “B-Boys” on Saturday.

The full breaking schedule is listed below:

Friday –

9 a.m. CT: B-Girls Qualification round (Television: E!, Peacock)

1 p.m. CT: B-Girls Quarterfinal (Television: E!, Peacock)

1:47 p.m. CT: B-Girls Semifinal (Television: E!, Peacock)

2:19 p.m. CT: B-Girls Final (Television: E!, Peacock)

Saturday –

9 a.m. CT: B-Boys Round Robin (Television: Peacock)

1 p.m. CT: B-Boys Quarterfinals (Television: E!, Peacock)

1:47 p.m. B-Boys Semifinal (Television: E!, Peacock)

2:19 p.m. CT: B-Boys Finals (Television: E!, Peacock)