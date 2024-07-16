Claim to fame: Which Olympians have ties to your town?

Local legends — acclaimed artists, celebrities or politicians — are a source of pride for U.S. small towns. And this summer welcomes an opportunity for a new generation of hometown heroes to form as Team USA athletes head to Paris for the 2024 Olympics.

States like Maryland, home to Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky, claim some of America's most accomplished athletes. But Olympians don't usually live in their hometowns forever — only one-third of this year's Team USA still live in the town where they grew up.

Most Olympians disperse throughout the country in search of top-notch training facilities, professional teams or college athletics.

California is the most popular destination for this year's Team USA. Part of the Golden State's appeal may be the athletic opportunities at its universities.

The top four schools that have enrolled members of this year's Olympic team are in California, with Stanford University (37 athletes) at number one.

Although Olympians may relocate countless times throughout their lives, the towns which they inhabit are not likely to forget them. A local athletic legend is surely reason enough to tune into this year's Games.