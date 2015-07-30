The following content is presented by Nissan. It does not reflect the work or opinions of the NBC stations news staff. Click here to learn more about Nissan.

In our Thrill Makers in Paris series, we’ll highlight some of the summer Olympics biggest competitions. More than just focusing on the teams, we’ll look at the colleges from which these athletes hail.

The 2024 Paris Olympics are upon us, and the spotlight often falls on the sprinters and distance runners of the U.S. track and field team. However, there is a rich and diverse array of 120 athletes whose contributions are vital to Team USA’s success. From the powerhouses in the field events to the agile stars of the hurdles, these athletes exemplify the depth and versatility of Team USA. Among them are Rai Benjamin, Ryan Crouser, Chase Jackson, and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, each bringing their unique backgrounds and talents to the big stage.

Ryan Crouser: The Shot Put Titan

Ryan Crouser, an alumnus of the University of Texas, dominates in the shot put arena. Hailing from a family with a rich track and field legacy, Crouser has consistently pushed the boundaries of the sport. His dominance is underscored by his world record throw of 23.56 meters, set in 2023 in Los Angeles. Of the top 10 throws ever recorded, Crouser owns an astonishing 5 of them. His collegiate career and his Olympic journey has been nothing short of stellar: as a Texas Longhorn, he won four NCAA shot put titles, including outdoor titles in 2013 and 2014, plus indoor championships in 2014 and 2016. He clinched gold medals at both the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, solidifying his status as a legend in the sport. His ability to deliver under pressure and his continuous quest for improvement make him a linchpin for Team USA. As he prepares for Paris, Crouser's formidable presence and expertise will be crucial in maintaining U.S. dominance in track and field.

Rai Benjamin: The Versatile Virtuoso

While sprinting is certainly a component of the hurdles competition, the uniquely incredible feat of combining lightning fast sprints with impeccable coordination and flexibility to clear a hurdle must be acknowledged; it’s so impressive that we’ve adopted “hurdle” into the English lexicon to describe life’s challenges! Rai Benjamin, a graduate of the University of Southern California, has mastered these skills to become one of the premier hurdlers in the world. Born in the Bronx and raised in Mount Vernon, New York, Benjamin has carved a name for himself with his extraordinary speed and technique. His breakthrough came in 2018 when he clocked 47.02 seconds in the 400m hurdles, tying track legend Edwin Moses as the second-fastest 400m hurdler of all time.

Benjamin's prowess was undeniable at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, where he claimed the silver medal in the 400m hurdles with a blistering time of 46.17 seconds, narrowly missing the gold. His contribution to the U.S. team also extends beyond individual accolades; Benjamin helped the men's 4x400m relay team secure a gold medal in Tokyo, and he has even returned to USC as a volunteer assistant coach to lend his talents and train the next generation of athletes. Now, in Paris, his focus and determination remain unwavering as he works towards Olympic gold and continues inspiring the next generation of hurdlers.

Chase Jackson: The Tenacious Newcomer

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Chase Jackson, an Oklahoma State University alumna from Tulsa, has been making waves in track and field since beginning her collegiate career over a decade ago. During her tenure at Oklahoma State, she shattered records and achieved multiple All-American honors. In 2022 she won the gold medal in women’s shot put at the World Athletic Championships, a historic first for an American female competitor. Though she’s proven her abilities time and again, the pressure is on for the resilient shot putter who took the top qualifying spot during the Paris Olympic trials after failing to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. And after winning back-to-back World Championships in 2022 and 2023, and throwing a season-best to clinch the first spot on the team, Chase indeed has the momentum to create a name for herself in Paris alongside her powerhouse U.S. team.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone: The Track and Field Prodigy

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, a former University of Kentucky star, is a track and field sensation with a resume that belies her years. Specializing in the 400m hurdles, McLaughlin-Levrone has revolutionized the event with her seamless speed and grace–an impressive feat of coordination, flexibility, and athleticism. In Rio 2016, at just 16 years old, she became the youngest U.S. Olympian to compete in track and field since 1972. Her historic run at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, where she shattered her world record with a time of 51.46 seconds, earned her a gold medal and global acclaim. Now on her third Olympic run, it’s almost bewildering to comprehend her extensive Olympic experience at just 24 years old. McLaughlin-Levrone’s skill and versatility position her as a cornerstone of the 2024 U.S. Olympic team as she prepares for another hurdle competition where she is favored to win gold.

For sports excitement, turn to the Olympics. For driving thrills, click here to see what Nissan has to offer.



Catch full Olympic coverage on NBC, including the including Men’s and Women’s Athletics and Track and Field events starting Thursday, August 1 at 1:30 p.m. ET.