Man in speedo dubbed ‘Bob the Cap Catcher' going viral for Olympic appearance

There's a new hero at the Paris Olympics and it's not who you think it would be

By Claire Filpi

An unexpected hero has arrived at the Paris Olympics with 'Bob the Cap Catcher' playing an indispensable role in keeping the swimming competition going.

During Sunday's women's 100-meter breaststroke, American swimmer Emma Webber lost her cap at the bottom of the pool, and a man who the broadcast named Bob the Cap Catcher came to the rescue.

Bob executed a perfect 10/10 dive to get into the pool to retrieve the wayward cap. After surfacing, he made his way out of the pool and made sure to acknowledge the cheering crowd as he walked off.

The swimming competition is scheduled to resume Sunday at 1;30 p.m. CT on Peacock with the men's 400m medley final, and Bob will likely remain a silent guardian, waiting to spring into action at a moment's notice.

