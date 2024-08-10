US Womens Soccer

Mallory Swanson leads way to gold medal victory for Team USA women's soccer over Brazil

By The Associated Press

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The U.S. women's soccer team won its fifth Olympic gold medal by beating Brazil 1-0 on Mallory Swanson’s early second-half goal in the tournament final Saturday at the Paris Games.

The Americans, who hadn't won gold since the 2012 London Olympics, closed out an undefeated run to the title in their first international campaign under new coach Emma Hayes.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher preserved the win with a one-handed save on Adriana’s header in stoppage time at Parc des Princes.

The loss is more heartbreak for Brazil and its iconic star, Marta. The six-time world player of the year has never won a Women’s World Cup or an Olympics. This is expected to be her last major international tournament.

Paris Olympics Photos 5 hours ago

Paris Olympics Day 15 in pictures

2024 Paris Olympics 1 hour ago

Women's Olympics soccer commentator takes aim at ‘dangerous' schedules during player safety rant

It was the third victory for the United States over Brazil in an Olympic final. The Americans also beat the Brazilians in the 2004 in Athens and four years later in Beijing.

Brazil has never finished better than runner up at the Olympics.

Three years ago in Tokyo, the U.S. settled for the bronze medal. The Americans were knocked out in the quarterfinals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

Swanson's 57th-minute goal came in her 100th appearance with the United States.

Tom Cruise and former U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe were among those in the crowd.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The U.S. also won gold in 1996 at the Atlanta Games in the first women's soccer tournament at the Olympics.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

US Womens Soccer
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us