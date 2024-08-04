LIVE: Women's gymnastics uneven bars final at Olympics, featuring Suni Lee

NOTE: Watch gymnastics at the Olympics live starting at 8 a.m. CT on NBC 5 or stream it on Peacock.

Suni Lee will be the only U.S. athlete competing in the uneven bars Sunday -- and she could end with yet another Olympic medal.

Lee will compete in the women’s uneven bars final at the 2024 Paris Olympics, three years after taking bronze in the event at the Tokyo Games. Her famed teammate, Simone Biles, did not qualify for the event.

After helping Biles and the U.S. women win team gold and taking bronze in the all-around competition in Paris, the bars will mark Lee’s best chance at another medal.

Lee will face fierce competition, including from Algeria's Kaylia Nemour, who burst onto the scene during the team qualifications, and earned a spot both in the uneven bars competition and in the women’s all-around event. Nemour qualified for first place in uneven bars, followed by Qiyuan Qiu and Lee.

Team USA’s Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, and Jade Carey delivered spectacular performances to take gold at the women’s gymnastics all-around final Tuesday.

Curious about the full lineup? Find it below.

Kaylia Nemour - Algeria Qiyuan Qiu - China Suni Lee - USA Nina Derwael - Belgium Yihan Zhang - China Alice D'Amato - Italy Rebecca Downie - Great Britain Helen Kevric - Germany

The women's uneven bar finals will take place at 8 a.m. CT on Sunday.

How to watch

Watch gymnastics at the Olympics live starting at 8 a.m. CT on NBC 5 or stream it on Peacock. It will air again in primetime on NBC 5 starting at 6 p.m. CT.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Men's Rings Final 8:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's Uneven Bars Final 8:40 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's Vault Final 9:24 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

