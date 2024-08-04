Gymnastics

LIVE: Women's gymnastics uneven bars final at Olympics, featuring Suni Lee

Suni Lee will be the only American competing in the uneven bars on Sunday at the Paris Olympics after Simone Biles failed to qualify

NBC Universal, Inc.

NOTE: Watch gymnastics at the Olympics live starting at 8 a.m. CT on NBC 5 or stream it on Peacock.

Suni Lee will be the only U.S. athlete competing in the uneven bars Sunday -- and she could end with yet another Olympic medal.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Lee will compete in the women’s uneven bars final at the 2024 Paris Olympics, three years after taking bronze in the event at the Tokyo Games. Her famed teammate, Simone Biles, did not qualify for the event.

After helping Biles and the U.S. women win team gold and taking bronze in the all-around competition in Paris, the bars will mark Lee’s best chance at another medal.

Lee will face fierce competition, including from Algeria's Kaylia Nemour, who burst onto the scene during the team qualifications, and earned a spot both in the uneven bars competition and in the women’s all-around event. Nemour qualified for first place in uneven bars, followed by Qiyuan Qiu and Lee.

Team USA’s Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, and Jade Carey delivered spectacular performances to take gold at the women’s gymnastics all-around final Tuesday.

Curious about the full lineup? Find it below.

  1. Kaylia Nemour - Algeria
  2. Qiyuan Qiu - China
  3. Suni Lee - USA
  4. Nina Derwael - Belgium
  5. Yihan Zhang - China
  6. Alice D'Amato - Italy
  7. Rebecca Downie - Great Britain
  8. Helen Kevric - Germany

The women's uneven bar finals will take place at 8 a.m. CT on Sunday.

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC

2024 Paris Olympics 10 hours ago

Live updates: Suni Lee lands bronze in uneven bars, Djokovic bests Alcaraz for tennis gold

Sponsored Aug 2, 2015

Southern California Olympians Shine on the Instantly Iconic Eiffel Tower Court

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

How to watch

Watch gymnastics at the Olympics live starting at 8 a.m. CT on NBC 5 or stream it on Peacock. It will air again in primetime on NBC 5 starting at 6 p.m. CT.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Men's Rings Final8:00 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Women's Uneven Bars Final8:40 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's Vault Final9:24 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

 For a full schedule of what to watch and which channel each event will air or stream on, click here. 

This article tagged under:

GymnasticsEgypt
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us