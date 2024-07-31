LIVE: US Men's gymnastics' Paul Juda, Frederick Richard go for individual medals

Chicago-area gymnastics star Paul Juda and Frederick Richard of the U.S. men's gymnastics team will compete again in Paris after helping their team secure their first medal in the sport since 2008.

The duo will compete in the men's individual all-around final Wednesday after a surprising turn of events during qualifications over the weekend.

Juda and Richard scored the highest for the U.S. in the qualification round, leaving them to represent the U.S. in Wednesday's all-around final.

Juda was not initially expected to be in the event, but after numerous falls from Team USA star Brody Malone, he found his spot on the list.

Juda was not initially expected to be in the event, but after numerous falls from Team USA star Brody Malone, he found his spot on the list.

The final event will air live on NBC 5 and again in primetime at 7 p.m. CT.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Men's Individual All-Around Final 🏅 10:30 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Here's the rest of the men's gymnastics schedule:

Men's gymnastics schedule:

Wednesday, July 31 - The men's gymnastics all-around final will take place starting at 10:30 a.m. CT on Wednesday, July 31. The event will air live on NBC 5, and streaming on Peacock. Only Paul Juda and Fredrick Richard will compete.

Saturday, Aug. 3 - The men's gymnastics floor exercise final will take place at 9:30 a.m. CT on Saturday, Aug. 3. The event will air live on E! and streaming on Peacock.

Saturday, Aug. 3 - The men's pommel horse final will be held at 10:16 a.m. CT on Saturday, Aug. 3. The event will air live on E! and streaming on Peacock.

Sunday, Aug. 4 - The men's rings final will be held at 8 a.m. CT on Sunday, Aug. 4. The event will air live on NBC 5 and streaming on Peacock.

Sunday, Aug. 4 - The men's vault final will be held at 9:24 a.m. CT on Sunday, Aug. 4. The event will air live on NBC 5a and streaming on Peacock.

Monday, Aug. 5 - The men's parallel bars final takes place at 4:45 a.m. CT on Monday, Aug. 5. The event will air live on E! and streaming on Peacock.

Monday, Aug. 5 - The men's horizontal bar final will take place at 6:33 a.m. CT on Monday, Aug. 5. The event will air live on E! and streaming on Peacock.

Who is on the U.S. Men's Gymnastics team?

The young team is largely made up of Olympic rookies, with Asher Hong, from Tomball, Texas, Stephen Nedoroscik, from Worcester, Massachusetts, and Fredrick Richard, from Stoughton, Massachusetts and Juda all making their Olympic debut.

Brody Malone, who competed in Tokyo, is by far the most experienced athlete on the five-man U.S. team. He has taken on the role of de facto captain, and while he wasn't at his best during qualifying, he made sure to tell his teammates to drink in the moment, as difficult as it might have been at times.

Malone spent the last 16 months defying the odds, improbably coming back from a catastrophic right knee injury in the spring of 2023 to reach the Olympics for a second time.

When the 24-year-old won his third national title in June, he looked every bit the star the Americans envisioned when he became the standard-bearer for the men’s program three years ago.

When was the last time Team USA medaled in Men's Gymnastics at the Olympics?

The last time the United States won a gold team medal in men's gymnastics was 1984.

The last time the United States won a silver team medal in men's gymnastics was 2004. The U.S. also won silver in 1904 and 1932.

The last time the United States won a bronze team medal in men's gymnastics was 2008. The U.S. also won bronze in 1984.