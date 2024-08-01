Lee Kiefer, the most decorated women’s foil fencer in American history, continued her dominance in the sport on Thursday with yet another dazzling performance.

Kiefer, already a winner in the women’s individual foil earlier in these Games, helped the United States capture the gold medal in the women’s team foil competition Thursday, defeating Italy 45-39 in the final.

Kiefer captured two victories during the event to help propel the Americans to victory.

This marked the first time the American squad has medaled in the team foil competition since 2008 when they won the silver medal in Beijing, and it is the first gold medal the team has earned in the sport.

Earlier in the Olympics, Kiefer captured the gold medal in the women’s individual foil, defeating U.S. teammate Lauren Scruggs 15-6 in the final.

A native of Cleveland, Kiefer was a four-time NCAA champion at Notre Dame, and has competed in the last four Olympics representing the United States. She has now won the individual women’s foil in consecutive Olympics after winning the gold medal in Tokyo.

The U.S. fencing team will have a few more opportunities for medals in the Olympics, with the men’s team epee competition on Friday and the women’s team sabre competition on Saturday. Fencing competition will conclude Sunday with the men’s team foil event.