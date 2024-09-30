2024 Paris Olympics

Joe Biden welcomes US Olympians and Paralympians at White House following Paris success

“Thank you for representing the very best of America," Biden said.

By Aamer Madhani | The Associated Press

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Declaring the U.S. the “greatest sports nation in the history of the world," President Joe Biden welcomed U.S. Olympians and Paralympians at the White House on Monday to recognize their achievement in this summer's games in Paris.

“Thank you for representing the very best of America," Biden said on the South Lawn, hailing the athletes for setting the example for young people across the country. “They see you and they begin to believe in themselves," he said.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Biden quipped that his staff were watching Team USA at the Olympics when he was trying to receive national security briefings, adding, "In fairness, I had the TV on in the Oval Office, as well.”

Biden recognized the Olympians who served in the country's armed forces, and called for more support for all of the nation's athletes.

“We need to do more to support all of our Team USA athletes," he said.

The president said he wasn't permitted to attend the Paris games because his presence would be too disruptive, but looks forward to attending the 2028 Olympic Games when the U.S. hosts in Los Angeles. “I won’t be president, they can’t stop me from going there then," he joked.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us