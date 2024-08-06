Is synchronized swimming at the Olympics? Yes, but it's called something else. Here's what to know

You may have noticed an event at the 2024 Paris Olympics that looks just like synchronized swimming, with gaggles of swimmers in matching suits performing the same move in unison -- but its not.

Not anymore, at least.

For many years, this event was known as synchronized swimming, but the named was changed in 2017 to artistic swimming to give it a wider appeal.

For the 2024 Paris Olympics, while the name hasn't completely caught on, with many swimmers still calling it "synchro," it's become one of the most fascinating events of the Games, from the choreography all the way down to the rules.

Here's what to know about artistic swimming -- the sport formerly known as synchronized swimming, at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

What artistic swimming looks like

The sport has become much more physical, notably in the team acrobatic routines. Breath control and endurance are necessary and more athleticism has entered into the sport. The tricks are now more risky, the throws are higher — and with more tricks and higher throws there are more bruises and a greater risk for concussions.

Despite all the changes, the gelatin-thick hair and makeup are still prominent, and so are the smiles when swimmers surface from their underwater work.

How does scoring work?

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

During the team competition, there are three routines that each team will perform, one on each day.

The first was a technical routine, which featured a series of five required movements, with judges scoring teams based on adherence to those movements and their different components.

The second will be the free routine, which does not have required movements but does incorporate elements of choreography, interpretation, synchronization, difficulty and presentation into the mix.

The third and final routine is known as the “acrobatic routine,” which emphasizes airborne and platform elements. This is a new addition to the Olympic program, and could bring more teams into medal contention on the final day of the competition.

Judges award points for technical merit and artistic impression. The highest and lowest scores are removed and the others are averaged. Technical merit is broken down into execution, synchronization, and difficulty. Artistic impression involves musical interpretations, choreography, and presentation.

In addition to the team competition, there will be a duet competition on the final two days of artistic swimming. As the name implies, teams of two swimmers will perform one technical routine and then one free routine to get their final score.

Swimmers are not allowed to touch the bottom of the pool and they are deducted points of they do.

Can men compete?

Men were eligible to compete in the team event for the first time in this Olympics, but no men were selected for any of the eight-member teams. Men have been allowed to participate for several years at the lower levels of the sport.

Swimming’s world governing body, World Aquatics, has said it was disappointed no men were picked as the sport seeks to broaden its appeal.

Which countries are favored to win at the 2024 Olympic Games?

Russian athletes have won all of the gold medals beginning with the 2000 Sydney Olympics — 12 gold medals. Russian athletes are not competing in artistic this time. There are only a handful of Russians competing in Paris because of Russia’s war on Ukraine, none under the Russian flag. So the field is wide open, with China likely the favorites.

Does the US have an artistic swimming team?

Yes.

The USA roster includes: Anita Alvarez, Daniella Ramirez, Megumi Field, Jamie Czarkowski, Jacklyn Luu, Audrey Kwon, Keana Hunter, Ruby Remati, and Calista Liu serving as Olympic alternate.

Bill May, 45, a six-time world championship medalist was hoping to realize his dream of competing at the Olympics but was not named to the US team that will be competing in Paris.

How can I watch?

Monday featured the technical routines for all 10 teams, with the United States finishing the day in seventh position. China scored the best at 313.5538, with Spain and Italy also in the top-three.

The competition will resume Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. CT with the free routine, which will take place live on Peacock, NBC Olympics and Universo. The competition will re-air at 4 p.m. CT on E!

The final event of the team competition will take place on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. on Peacock and E! It will also re-air on NBC Chicago during the afternoon coverage window.

The duet routines will kick off at 12:30 p.m. CT on Friday on Peacock, and will continue at 2:45 p.m. on E!

The final day of competition will take place Saturday at 12:30 p.m. with the free routine of the duet competition, starting on Peacock and finishing on E!