Is Russia at the 2024 Olympics? What to know about the ban, and if athletes can compete

As the Women's Artistic Gymnastic team final takes place Tuesday, Olympics fans may be wondering they will see Russian gymnasts compete in the event or at other Games.

Russia has been forced to compete under various names at the Olympics since 2016, the year several Russian athletes were found to be involved in a years-long, state-sponsored doping scheme that saw them win a collection of medals.

In 2017, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) suspended Russia, but several Russian athletes who were not involved in the scheme won an appeal to compete. Those athletes were required do so under different names.

At the 2018 Winter Olympics, Russian athletes who passed drug tests competed under the "Olympic Athletes from Russia," or OAR, delegation.

In 2019, Russia was officially banned from the Olympics by the World Anti-Doping Agency for four years, but that ban was shortened to two years after Russia appealed.

For the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, the IOC banned Russia and Belarus from participating due to their involvement related to the war in Ukraine.

Still, athletes from Russia and Belarus can compete, but under a different name: AIN.

What does AIN stand for?

Russian athletes can compete in Paris, but they must be approved to do so.

The same applies to Belarusian competitors. As of June 15, there were a combined 25 Russian and Belarusian athletes who were approved to compete in neutral events. They will fall under the Individual Neutral Atheletes delegation, or AIN (IOC country code after the French name Athlètes Individuels Neutres).

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

How many Russian athletes will be at the 2024 Olympics?

Russian athletes were capped at a maximum of 55, and Belarusian were capped at 28 -- though that's not necessarily

“The maximum number, which is unlikely to be reached, would be 55 and 28 respectively,” the IOC told CNN.

For comparison's sake, Russia had 330 athletes in Tokyo, while Belarus had 104.

Which sports are AIN athletes competing in?

According to the IOC, Russian and Belarusian athletes competing under the AIN flag will participate in canoeing, gymnastics, judo, modern pentathlon, road cycling, rowing, shooting, swimming, taekwondo, tennis and weight lifting.