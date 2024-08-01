Who is Anna Peplowski? Illinois native makes swimming debut at 2024 Olympics

U.S. women's swimming at the 2024 Paris Olympics continued Thursday with several events, including the women's 4x 200 meter freestyle relay featuring Illinois' own Anna Peplowski.

Peplowksi, of Germantown Hills near Peoria, is a junior at Indiana University. She qualified for her second trials this year.

Team USA had qualified fourth for the event, which took place early Thursday morning at 5:05 a.m. CT.

While the team, consisting of Peplowski, Erin Gemmell, Simone Manual and Alex Shackell won its heat, it will enter the finals ranking fourth overall with a time of 7:52.72. Team Australia is currently in the lead with a time of 7:45.63.

Each country can enter up to eight swimmers for the relay, meaning they usually use alternates for preliminary swims, allowing their fastest swimmers to be rested for the finals. The U.S. opted not use Katie Ledecky, Paige Madden or Claire Weinstein in the morning heats. All three were the top qualifiers in the event at the U.S. trials.

Will Peplowski and team be in the final lineup for the women's 4x200m freestyle relay medal event? Tune in here at 3:03 p.m. CT to find out.

Illinois

Korbin Albert: Football

Midwest Connection: Originally from Grayslake, Illinois

Insights: Twenty-year-old Albert played for two seasons at Notre Dame University, before going on to play professionally for Paris Sant-Germain.

Accomplishments: She has played 11 times on the international stage and has scored three goals with the Paris Saint-Germain club.

Simone Biles: Gymnastics

Midwest Connection: Married to Chicago Bears safety Jonathon Owens

Insights: Biles is widely considered the greatest gymnast of all time, and currently has five skills named after her in gymnastics code. She was born and currently trains in Spring, Texas, but married Chicago Bears safety Jonathon Owens in 2023.

Accomplishments: Biles is the most decorated gymnast in history. She has 37 Olympic and World Championship medals combined. She also has nine U.S. National Championship all-around titles. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, she won gold in the team, all-around, floor and vault and the bronze on balance beam. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she won silver in the team competition and bronze on the balance beam.

Kennedy Blades: Wrestling

Midwest Connection: Originally from Chicago, Illinois

Insights: Blades was the first female to win a state title in Illinois against males. She has a sister, Karina, who is also a wrestler.

Accomplishments: At the 2020 Olympic Team Wrestling trials, Blades was the runner up at age 17. She has also competed in three world championship competitions. She was ninth at the 2019 Cadet World Championships, first at the 2021 Junior World Championships, and second at the 2023 U20 World Championships.

Kamal Bey: Wrestling

Midwest Connection: Originally from Oak Park, Illinois

Insights: Originally from Oak Park, Bey attended Oak Park River Forest High School for three years until he decided to drop out and devote his time to wrestling. He moved to the Olympic Training Center in Colorado. Now he is headed to Paris, after a reallocation of spots allowed him to be added to the roster.

Accomplishments: Gold medal at the 2023 Pan American Games, one gold, one silver and one bronze at the 2023 Pan American Championships. He was also the 2019 U.S. National Champion.

Lauren Carlini: Volleyball

Midwest Connection: Originally from Aurora, Illinois

Insights: In 2016, Carlini won the Sullivan Award as America’s best amateur athlete. She attended West Aurora High School and the University of Wisconsin.

Accomplishments: Carlini was part of the fourth-place team of women at the 2022 World Championships, as well as the 2019 World Cup team and the 2011 Youth World Championship team.

Peter Chatain: Rowing

Midwest Connection: Originally from Winnetka, Illinois

Insights: Chatain discovered rowing through his family and is now headed to his first Olympic Games. He attended Stanford University. Outside of the water, he enjoys reading, Vipassana meditation and studying artificial intelligence ethics.

Accomplishments: Chatain has been named to five national teams throughout his career. He participated in the 2023 World Championships, where he finished sixth in the men’s eight competition.

Filip Dolegiewicz: Fencing

Midwest Connection: Originally from Park Ridge, Illinois

Insights: Dolegiewicz is set to be the sabre replacement athlete and officially part of the roster for Paris. He previously attended Harvard University.

Accomplishments: While at Harvard, he was the NCAA Men's Sabre Champion and was a member of the USA Cadet National Team.

Anthony Davis: Basketball

Midwest Connection: Originally from Chicago, Illinois

Insights: Davis has played 11 NBA seasons with the New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers. He is the eighth player in history to win an NCAA title, NBA Championship, and Olympic gold medal. The 31-year-old is originally from Chicago and attended the University of Kentucky.

Accomplishments: In 2012, Davis came home from the London Olympics with a team gold medal. He has also won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2014 FIBA World Cup, and the NBA Championship in 2020 with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Faith Dillon: Taekwondo

Midwest Connection: Attended DeVry University in Lisle, Illinois

Insights: The Las Vegas native fell in love with her sport in 2007. During her time off, she enjoys spending time with her friends and family. Most recently, she was 17th in the women’s lightweight division at the 2023 World Championships.

Accomplishments: Aside from her most recent world championship result, Dillon also participated in the 2022 World Championships in the women’s lightweight division and the World Junior Championships in the women’s featherweight division.

Lauren Doyle: Rugby

Midwest Connection: Originally from Boody, Illinois

Insights: Doyle is a Boody native and Eastern Illinois University alumnus. Her hobbies outside of rugby include cooking, taking care of her dogs, and watching the Food Network channel. Paris will be her third Olympic Games.

Accomplishments: Doyle was part of the women’s rugby team at the 2016 Rio Olympics, which placed fifth, and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which placed sixth. She also participated in five world championships, where she has placed as high as fourth with the 2018 women’s team.

Kent Farrington: Equestrian

Midwest Connection: Originally from Chicago, Illinois

Insights: Farrington was born and raised in Chicago, where he began riding when he was 8 years old and attended Latin School of Chicago. In 2000, he officially began his professional career. He has represented Team USA on several international stages, including past Olympic Games.

Accomplishments: Farrington was part of the bronze medal winning team at the 2016 Rio Olympics. He also finished fifth in the individual competition. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, he finished thirty-first in the individual competition. He also earned a bronze medal at the 2014 World Championships and has participated in multiple Pan American Games.

Tori Franklin: Track and Field

Midwest Connection: Originally from Chicago, Illinois

Insights: Chicagoan Franklin attended Michigan State University, and enjoys singing, dancing, hiking, and playing sports. She is also currently writing a book. Despite playing basketball in high school, she is now on her way to her second Olympics for track and field.

Accomplishments: Franklin has competed in six world championships, winning a bronze medal in 2022 in the women’s triple jump. Most recently, she placed twelfth in the triple jump at the 2023 World Championships. Previously she competed in the 2020 Olympics triple jump competition where she placed twenty-fifth.

Evita Griskenas: Rhythmic Gymnastics

Midwest Connection: Originally from Orland Park, Illinois

Insights: Griskenas is the daughter of two Lithuanian immigrants. She speaks English, Lithuanian, and Russian, in addition to studying psychology at Columbia University in New York. In 2022 and 2023, she was named USA Gymnastics’ Athlete of the Year. She is the only American rhythmic gymnast competing in Paris.

Accomplishments: At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Griskenas placed 12th in the individual all-around. She has also competed in six world championships, placing as high as fifth in the team competition.

Ryan Held: Swimming

Midwest Connection: Originally from Springfield, Illinois

Insights: The 29-year-old swimmer attended North Carolina State University. After competing in the 2016 Rio Olympics, Held is making his return to the Games.

Accomplishments: Held won the gold medal in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay at the Rio 2016 Games. At the 2023 World Championships, he earned the bronze medal in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay and placed fifth in the 50-meter freestyle. Held also has 15 World Championship medals: seven gold, five silver, and three bronze.

Chase Jackson: Track and Field

Midwest Connection: Originally from Springfield, Illinois

Insights: Jackson was born in Springfield and later moved to New Mexico, where she went to high school. She went on to college at Oklahoma State University. She qualified for her first Olympics at the trials in June, where she placed first in the shot put competition.

Accomplishments: In 2022, she took home the silver medal in shot put at the World Athletics Indoor Championships. In 2022 and 2023, she brought home gold at the World Athletics Outdoor Championships. She is the first American woman to ever win a world championship in the shot put. Her throw of 20.10 meters at the 2024 Olympic Trials was only .02 meters short of the trials record.

Thomas Jaeschke: Volleyball

Midwest Connection: Originally from Wheaton, Illinois

Insights: Jaeschke played for his high school golf team in Wheaton and went on to attend Loyola of Chicago until he left to play for Asseco Resovia, a leading team in Poland’s professional volleyball league.

Accomplishments: Previously, Jaeschke has been to two Olympic Games. Although the team missed a medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, they did take home the bronze in Rio in 2016.

John Jayne: Judo

Midwest Connection: Attended University of Chicago

Insights: Jayne is a citizen of the United States, Great Britain, and Bulgaria. He is currently ranked 30th in the world, the highest of any U.S. male, and has competed in all three countries' national competitions before ultimately deciding on representing the U.S. on the international stage.

Accomplishments: He was the 2017 USA Judo senior national champion, as well as the 2022 Senior Pan American Championships bronze medalist. Jayne has also won numerous titles between junior competitions in Great Britain, Bulgaria and the U.S., as well as international competitions.

Jeff Jendryk: Volleyball

Midwest Connection: Originally from Wheaton, Illinois

Insights: Jendryk comes from a family of volleyball players, with two older sisters who both played in college. In his free time, he enjoys playing video games such as Call of Duty. Jendryk also attended St. Francis Loyola of Chicago, where he majored in finance.

Accomplishments: He won the bronze medal with the team at the 2018 World Championships. More recently, he was part of the sixth-place team at the 2022 World Championships.

Grace Joyce: Rowing

Midwest Connection: Originally from Northfield, Illinois

Insights: Joyce is originally from Northfield and attended the University of Wisconsin. She grew up playing soccer, and switched to rowing after her older sister convinced her to try out.

Accomplishments: She competed in the 2022 and 2023 World Championships, finishing ninth and eleventh, respectively. She also competed in the 2023 Pan American Games.

Paul Juda: Gymnastics

Midwest Connection: Originally from Deerfield, Illinois

Insights: A rising junior at the University of Michigan, Juda has competed at both the collegiate and elite levels. His favorite events are high bar and floor exercise. Outside of the gym, he likes to golf and read.

Accomplishments: Juda was the 2022 NCAA all-around champion and has won several other collegiate medals in individual events. He was also part of the bronze medal winning 2023 men’s team at the World Championships.

Casey Krueger: Football

Midwest Connection: Originally from Naperville, Illinois

Insights: The 33-year-old is a graduate of Florida State University. She previously competed in the 2020 Olympics.

Accomplishments: She was part of the bronze medal winning team in Tokyo.

Courtney Lindsey: Track and Field

Midwest Connection: Originally from Rock Island

Insights: Lindsey is originally from Rock Island, Illinois, and also attended Texas Tech University. He has represented the United States on both the domestic and international stages, competing in multiple world championships.

Accomplishments: Lindsey won the gold medal 2024 World Relay Championships in Nassau with Team USA in the 4x100 meter relay competition. He is now making his Olympic debut at age 25.

Jewell Loyd: Basketball

Midwest Connection: Originally from Lincolnwood, Illinois

Insights: Loyd is a guard for the Seattle Storm and a graduate of the University of Notre Dame. She was named to the 2024 Paris team in June, after attending the women’s national team training camp in April. She was nicknamed “Gold Mamba” by Kobe Bryant.

Accomplishments: Part of the gold medal women’s team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Sandi Morris: Track and Field

Midwest Connection: Originally from Downers Grove, Illinois

Insights: Morris is a pole vaulter who is originally from Downers Grove but moved to South Carolina at a young age. She attended the University of Arkansas. She will be an alternate in Paris.

Accomplishments: Competed in both the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. At the 2016 Games, she won a silver medal in the women’s pole vault.

Ryan Murphy: Swimming

Midwest Connection: Born in Palos Heights, Illinois

Insights: “King of the Backstroke” Ryan Murphy was born in Palos Heights and later moved to Ponte Verda Beach, Florida. He enjoys golfing, cooking, and investing. He is a graduate of the University of California at Berkley.

Accomplishments: Three gold medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and one gold, one silver, and one bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He has 31 World Championship medals total.

Alyssa Naeher: Football

Midwest Connection: Plays for the Chicago Red Stars

Insights: Naeher hails from Stamford, Connecticut, and has already competed in two Olympics. She also played basketball in high school and enjoys doing crossword puzzles.

Accomplishments: Two gold World Championship medals from 2015 and 2019, as well as one bronze medal from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Anna Peplowski: Swimming

Midwest Connection: Originally from Germantown Hills, Illinois

Insights: Peplowski currently attends Indiana University, and trains at the Bloomington-Normal YMCA.

Accomplishments: Eight-time NCAA All-American.

Jordyn Poulter: Volleyball

Midwest Connection: Originally from Naperville, Illinois

Insights: Poulter attended the University of Illinois and enjoys playing the piano and guitar. She aspires to one day be a filmmaker.

Accomplishments: 2020 Olympic gold medalist with the team, 2022 World Championship team member.

Josef Rau: Wrestling

Midwest Connection: Originally from Chicago, Illinois

Insights: Rau is a Chicago native who attended Elmhurst College. His hobbies include singing, stand-up comedy, and skateboarding. He was the overall champion at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Accomplishments: Pan American Games gold medalist, 2016 Olympic qualifier, 2023 U.S. Open Champion.

Dana Rettke: Volleyball

Midwest Connection: Originally from Riverside, Illinois

Insights: Rettke is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin, where she majored in marketing and international business. She also played basketball in high school.

Accomplishments: 2016 Illinois High School Player of the Year, 2017 AVCA National Freshman of the Year.

Erin Reese: Track and Field

Midwest Connection: Originally from Mount Prospect, Illinois

Insights: Reese attended Prospect High School and went on to Dayton University, where she picked up the hammer throw, before transferring to Indiana State University. She currently trains in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Accomplishments: Won the IHSA state title in discus. She also an NCAA runner-up in the hammer throw.

Hannah Roberts: BMX

Midwest Connection: Originally from Buchanan, Michigan

Insights: Roberts is a Michigan native who began BMX riding at age 9 with the help of her cousin Brett Banasiewicz, who was one of the top riders in the nation at the time. Paris will be Roberts’ second Games, after she competed in Tokyo.

Accomplishments: In 2019, Roberts won every World Cup event of the season along with the Pan American Games and National Championships. At the 2020 Tokyo Games, Roberts brought home the silver medal in the BMX freestyle competition.

Kelsey Robinson Cook: Volleyball

Midwest Connection: Originally from Bartlett, Illinois

Insights: Robinson Cook started playing club volleyball at age 10. She currently has a YouTube channel chronicling life as a professional athlete. Her hobbies include cooking, traveling, and writing.

Accomplishments: Three years of World Championship experience. One Olympic gold medal from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and one bronze medal from the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Maggie Shea: Sailing

Midwest Connection: Originally from Wilmette, Illinois

Insights: Shea grew up sailing on Lake Michigan. Her hobbies include yoga, spinning, and baking.

Accomplishments: Competed in a total of 12 World Championships, where she has earned two bronze medals. She also previously competed in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Gabriel “Gaga” Slonina: Football

Midwest Connection: Originally from Addison, Illinois

Insights: Slonina is a goalkeeper who has played for a variety of different clubs, including internationally in Belgium. The 20-year-old U.S. National Team member has also played for the Chicago Fire. After signing at age 14, he became the second youngest signer in Major League Soccer history and the youngest ever for the Chicago Fire.

Accomplishments: Years of playing for the Chicago Fire, Premier League club for Chelsea, and Polish National Team. At age 17, he became the youngest starting goalkeeper in history for the Chicago Fire.

Ashley Sessa: Field Hockey

Midwest Connection: Northwestern University Athlete

Insights: Sessa is a forward from Pennsylvania who plays field hockey at Northwestern University. She's been playing field hockey since she was 4 years old and hasn't stopped since. According to Sessa, the best advice she has received is "everything happens for a reason."

Accomplishments: She won gold at the 2023 Pan American Championships. In addition, she has competed at the Junior World Cup and FIH Pro League.

Felicia Stancil: BMX

Midwest Connection: Originally from Lake County, Illinois

Insights: Stancil is a returning Olympian who narrowly missed medaling in Tokyo, finishing in fourth place. She began cycling when she was 4 years old. Her father, Jamie Stancil, also competed in the sport.

Accomplishments: She has competed in eight World Championships and has a total of five gold medals.

Mallory Swanson: Football

Midwest Connection: Plays for the Chicago Red Stars

Insights: Swanson is another returning Olympian. When she competed at the 2016 Rio Games, she was the youngest athlete in the U.S. Women’s National Team pool. She is now a member of the Chicago Red Stars team, where she plays forward.

Accomplishments: Member of the fifth-place team at the 2016 Rio Olympics, gold medal with the 2019 World Championship team.

Zach Ziemek: Track and Field

Midwest Connection: Originally from Itasca, Illinois

Insights: Ziemek is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison who has competed in two previous Olympic Games in the decathlon competition. He has also volunteered with the Special Olympics, Meals on Wheels, and several other youth track programs.

Accomplishments: Competed in five World Championships, earned a bronze medal in the decathlon in 2022. He is also a two-time Olympian- finished seventh in Rio and sixth in Tokyo.

Maddie Zimmer: Field Hockey

Midwest Connection: Northwestern University Athlete

Insights: Zimmer is originally from Pennsylvania and plays field hockey at Northwestern University. She has been playing field hockey since the age of 7, when her mom decided she wanted her to learn and signed her up.

Accomplishments: Zimmer competed in the 2023 Pan American Games. She also participated in the 2021 Junior Pan American Championship, where she brought back a bronze medal.

Indiana

Sarah Bacon: Diving

Midwest Connection: Originally from Indianapolis, Indiana

Insights: Bacon has been diving since 2007. She is currently pursuing a master’s degree in sports management at the University of Minnesota. When she’s not diving, she enjoys cooking, baking, working out, and being outside.

Accomplishments: This year, she won the World Cup with the women’s team. Previously, she competed in four world championships and brought home two silver medals- one in 2022 and one in 2019, both in the women’s springboard competition.

Canyon Barry: 3x3 Basketball

Midwest Connection: Originally from Fort Wayne, Indiana

Insights: Barry is the son of two former USA Basketball team members. He played college basketball at the College of Charleston for three years and the University of Florida for one year.

Accomplishments: At the University of Florida, he set the school record for consecutive free throws made with a whopping 42 in a row. Most recently, he was a part of the winning men’s team at the Pan American Games in the 3x3.

Annie Drews: Volleyball

Midwest Connection: Originally from Elkhart, Indiana

Insights: Drews is headed to her second Olympics this year, after competing in 2020. Aside from volleyball, she enjoys cooking, walking, reading, and exploring new cities. She hopes to one day own a small business.

Accomplishments: She won a gold medal with the women’s team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and was part of the women’s world championship team in 2022, placing fourth.

Chloe Dygert: Cycling

Midwest Connection: Originally from Brownsburg, Indiana

Insights: Dygart began her cycling career after injuries prevented her from playing basketball or track, two other sports she was interested in. Now, she is a two-time Olympian headed back to the Games.

Accomplishments: She returned from the 2016 Olympics with a silver medal in the team pursuit. At the 2020 Olympics, she earned a bronze in the same event. She has also competed in seven World Championships, earning 12 gold medals total.

Chris Giuliano: Swimming

Midwest Connection: Attends the University of Notre Dame

Insights: As a swimmer at the University of Notre Dame, Giuliano was named the 2024 ACC Swimmer of the Year. In Paris, he will compete in the 50-meter, 100-meter, and 200-meter freestyle competitions and the 4x100 and 4x200 relays. He is originally from Douglassville, Pennsylvania.

Accomplishments: Six-time 2024 All-American and four-time 2024 ACC champion.

Sarah Hildebrandt: Wrestling

Midwest Connection: Originally from Granger, Indiana

Insights: Hildebrandt is an Indiana native who attended King University. She is heading to Paris to compete in her second Olympic Games.

Accomplishments: She won bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and has six years of World Championship competitions. She has two silver and two bronze world championship medals.

Cole Hocker: Track and Field

Midwest Connection: Originally from Indianapolis, Indiana

Insights: Hocker is from Indianapolis and attended the University of Oregon. This year, the 23-year-old qualified for his second Olympic Games.

Accomplishments: Sixth place at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 1500-meter competition, seventh place at the 2023 World Championships in the 1500-meter competition.

Drew Kibler: Swimming

Midwest Connection: Originally from Carmel, Indiana

Insights: Kibler grew up in Carmel and went on to attend the University of Texas-Austin. He is now going to his first Olympics. Outside of the pool, Kibler enjoys drawing, painting and hiking.

Accomplishments: Three-time All-American, three-time Big 12 Champion, 2019 NCAA champion in the 800-meter freestyle relay.

Piper Kelly: Sport Climbing

Midwest Connection: Originally from Indianapolis, Indiana

Insights: Kelly secured her spot to Paris by beating fellow American Emma Hunt. She is the first-ever women’s speed climbing champion from the U.S. Additionally, she attended Xavier University and enjoys coaching when she isn’t training.

Accomplishments: Competed in the 2018 and 2023 World Championships, as well as the 2023 Pan American Games and two World Cup competitions.

Lilly King: Swimming

Midwest Connection: Originally from Evansville, Indiana

Insights: King is a two-time Olympian who began swimming at the age of 7. She aspires to one day be a teacher or a coach. Outside of the pool, she enjoys cooking, playing with her cat, and traveling.

Accomplishments: Since she began her World Championship experience in 2016, and has since earned 23 World Championship medals. At the Rio 2016 Olympics, she took home two gold medals and at the 2020 Olympics, she earned two silvers and a bronze.

Josh Matheny: Swimming

Midwest Connection: Trains at Indiana Swim Club

Insights: Matheny trains in Indiana and competes at Indiana University, despite originally being from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He has represented the U.S. at the international level in both junior and senior competitions.

Accomplishments: He has a gold medal in the 4x100-meter medley from the 2023 World Championships and a bronze medal in the 4x100-meter mixed medley.

Kayla Miracle: Wrestling

Midwest Connection: Originally from Bloomington, Indiana

Insights: Miracle is a returning Olympian from Bloomington who attended Campbellsville University.

Accomplishments: She placed 12th at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She has also competed in four World Championships, from which she has two silver medals (2021 and 2022).

Yared Nuguse: Track and Field

Midwest Connection: Attended University of Notre Dame

Insights: Nuguse is a University of Notre Dame athlete originally from Louisville, Kentucky. He started running when he was 13 and is now going to his second Olympic Games.

Accomplishments: Competed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, as well as the 2023 World Championships, where he finished fifth.

Mason Parris: Wrestling

Midwest Connection: Originally from Lawrenceburg, Indiana

Insights: Parris is an Indiana native who attended the University of Michigan, where he majored in civil engineering. He was a three-sport athlete in high school and chose to pursue wrestling in college.

Accomplishments: 2020 U.S. Open Champion, 2023 World Championship bronze-medalist.

Blake Pieroni: Swimming

Midwest Connection: Originally from Chesterton, Indiana

Insights: Paris will be the third Olympic Games appearance for Pieroni, who is already a decorated athlete. He is an Indiana native who also attended Indiana University. Aside from swimming, he enjoys golfing, fishing and snowboarding.

Accomplishments: He has one gold medal from the 2016 Rio Olympics and two gold medals from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Additionally, he has four years of World Championship experience and 12 World Championship medals- seven gold, two silver, and three bronze.

Rajeev Ram: Tennis

Midwest Connection: Originally from Carmel, Indiana

Insights: Ram is from Indiana and attended University of Illinois. He began playing tennis at age 4 and has been pursuing his career ever since. His favorite surface to play on is grass. When he’s not playing, he enjoys ping pong, golf, spending time with his family and listening to music.

Accomplishments: He won the mixed doubles tournament at the 2019 and 2021 Australian Open. He also won the silver medal in mixed doubles at the 2016 Rio Olympics and placed ninth in mixed doubles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Aaron Shackell: Swimming

Midwest Connection: Originally from Carmel, Indiana

Insights: Shackell grew up in Carmel, which is about 30 minutes outside of Indianapolis, where he officially qualified for his first Olympic Games. His father represented England in the 1996 Olympic Games. He has two siblings, Alex and Andrew, who also competed at the trials. One of those siblings is headed to Paris with him.

Accomplishments: Qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics by winning the men’s 400-meter freestyle competition at the Olympic Trials.

Alex Shackell: Swimming

Midwest Connection: Originally from Carmel, Indiana

Insights: The 17-year-old is committed to the University of California-Berkley for swimming. She earned her spot in Paris at the Olympic Trials where her two siblings also competed. She'll be heading to Paris with her brother Aaron, who also qualified in swimming.

Accomplishments: Silver medal in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay from the 2023 World Championships.

Magda Skarbonkiewicz: Fencing

Midwest Connection: University of Notre Dame

Insights: University of Notre Dame athlete Skarbonkiewicz is a “born fencer,” with a father who competed professionally in the sport. She is originally from Portland, Oregon.

Accomplishments: She has competed in three previous World Championships and has two gold medals from the competitions.

Carson Tyler: Diving

Midwest Connection: Attends Indiana University

Insights: The Georgia native qualified for his first Olympic Games at the trials this past June. Outside of the pool, he enjoys playing video games and other sports.

Accomplishments: He has competed in two World Championships. In 2022, he took home a silver medal in the 10-meter mixed synchronized platform competition. In 2024, he placed seventh in the men’s 10-meter synchronized platform competition.

Luke Whitlock: Swimming

Midwest Connection: Originally from Noblesville, Indiana

Insights: Whitlock is an 18-year-old Indiana native who is committed to the University of Florida for the sport. Before he heads off to college, he will compete at the Paris Games.

Accomplishments: At the Olympic Trials in June, Whitlock became the youngest male qualifier since 2000 when he found success in the men’s 800-meter freestyle.

Daryn Wright: Diving

Midwest Connection: Originally from Plainfield, Indiana

Insights: Wright is originally from Plainfield and attends Purdue University. She began diving when she was 9 years old. Outside of the pool, she enjoys shopping, hanging out with friends, watching movies and being with her family. She is a straight-A student and a member of the National Honors Society.

Accomplishments: She competed at both the 2022 and 2024 World Championships. She finished eighth in 2022 and 24th in 2024. She is also a junior national champion and junior Pan American Championships gold and silver medalist.

Jackie Young: Basketball

Midwest Connection: Originally from Princeton, Indiana

Insights: Young is originally from Princeton but also attended the University of Notre Dame. Paris will be her second Olympic Games.

Accomplishments: She was part of the gold medal winning women’s team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She also won the NCAA and ACC Championships while in college.

Iowa

Emily Delleman: Rowing

Midwest Connection: Originally from Davenport, Iowa

Insights: Iowa-native Delleman attended Stanford University, where she was named a two-time All-American. She discovered rowing through girls on her club swim team when she was going into high school. Outside of her sport, her hobbies include reading, camping, gardening and baking.

Accomplishments: She finished ninth in the women’s quadruple sculls at the 2022 World Championships. At the 2024 World Rowing Olympic Qualification Regatta, she finished in first place in the women’s quadruple sculls.

Karissa Schweizer: Track and Field

Midwest Connection: Originally from Urbandale, Iowa

Insights: Schweizer is a University of Missouri alumnus who is also an Iowa native. She is returning for her second Olympic Games. Outside of her sport, she enjoys baking, drawing, and reading.

Accomplishments: She has participated in both the 2019 and 2022 World Championships, where her highest finish was eighth place in the 2019 team competition. She also competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she was 11th in the women’s 5000-meter competition and 12th in the 10000-meter competition.

Michigan

Heath Baldwin: Track and Field

Midwest Connection: Originally from Kalamazoo, Michigan

Insights: Baldwin, originally from Kalamazoo, is a recent graduate of Michigan State University.

Accomplishments: He is an NCAA All-American, an NCAA Championships qualifier and a record holder at Michigan State University in the heptathlon, decathlon and javelin throw.

Devin Booker: Basketball

Midwest Connection: Originally from Grand Rapids, Michigan

Insights: Booker attended University of Kentucky for one season before being drafted by the Phoenix Suns. He is also a returning Olympian who competed in the 2020 Tokyo Games and has served as an honorary coach for the NBA Cares Special Olympics Unified basketball game.

Accomplishments: Booker won a gold medal with the men’s team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He is also a three-time NBA all-star.

Adam Coon: Wrestling

Midwest Connection: Originally from Fowlerville, Michigan

Insights: Coon is a Michigan native who also attended University of Michigan. Although he never played in college, Coon is a former professional football player for the XFL team, the Seattle Sea Dragons. Now, he is continuing to pursue his wrestling career and is going to his first Olympics.

Accomplishments: Has competed in the 2018 and 2019 Senior World Championships, as well as the 2014 Junior World Championships. He earned a silver medal in 2018 and a bronze medal in 2014.

Freddie Crittenden III: Track and Field

Midwest Connection: Originally from Utica, Michigan

Insights: Crittenden specializes in hurdles and is going to attend his first Olympic Games this year. He attended Syracuse University.

Accomplishments: He has a silver medal from the 2019 Pan American Games in the 110-meter hurdles and a gold medal from the 2022 NACAC Championships in the 110-meter hurdles.

Aaron Cummings: Rugby

Midwest Connection: Originally from Muskegon, Michigan

Insights: Cummings plays for the Chicago Lions and previously attended Davenport University. The 27-year-old is a forward headed to his first Olympic Games.

Accomplishments: He won the 2021 Club Sevens National Championships with the Chicago Lions and was named to the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens squad.

Andrew Evans: Track and Field

Midwest Connection: Originally from Portage, Michigan

Insights: Evans attended University of Kentucky and previously competed in the 2016 Olympics. In high school, he played ice hockey and football.

Accomplishments: Placed 16th at the Rio Olympics in the discus throw. He also competed in both the 2017 World Championships and the 2022 World Championships, as well as the 2012 and 2014 NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Grant Fisher: Track and Field

Midwest Connection: Originally from Grand Blanc, Michigan

Insights: Michigan-native Fisher attended Stanford University for electrical engineering. When he isn’t running, his hobbies include hiking and computer programming. He previously competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Accomplishments: At the 2020 Olympics, Fisher placed fifth in the men’s 10000-meter competition and ninth in the men’s 5000-meter competition. He also competed at the 2022 World Championships, where he placed fourth in the men’s 10000-meter and sixth in the men’s 5000-meter.

Zach Hammer: Sport Climbing

Midwest Connection: Originally from Ann Arbor, Michigan

Insights: Hammer began climbing when he was 3 years old. He has been competing in youth national championships since he was 9.

Accomplishments: He qualified for the Games at the Olympic Qualifier series in Budapest this year. At the National Team Trials earlier in the year, he reached a personal best of 5.12 seconds.

Hobbs Kessler: Track and Field

Midwest Connection: Originally from Ann Arbor, Michigan

Insights: Kessler is a 21-year-old middle distance runner who began his professional career directly after high school. He is now on his way to his first Olympic Games.

Accomplishments: Earned the bronze medal at the 2024 World Indoor Championships in the 1500-meter competition. At the 2024 Olympic Trials, he earned his ticket to Paris in the 800-meter and 1500-meter races, making him the first American male athlete to qualify for both events since 1976.

Alena Olsen: Rugby

Midwest Connection: Originally from Caledonia, Michigan

Insights: Olsen began playing rugby at age 18 and went on to attend the University of Michigan to play at the collegiate level. Outside of rugby, she plays violin and enjoys watching movies.

Accomplishments: Placed fourth with the team at the 2022 World Championships. She also competed at the 2019 and 2023 Pan American Games with the women’s teams.

Frederick Richard: Gymnastics

Midwest Connection: Attends University of Michigan

Insights: Richard, a 20-year-old Massachusetts native, currently attends University of Michigan and competes as a gymnast there. His favorite gymnastics event is the high bar.

Accomplishments: Competed at the 2023 World Championships, where he earned a bronze medal in the individual all-around and in the team competition. At the 2023 U.S. National Championships, he placed third in the all-around and first on the high bar event.

Grace Stark: Track and Field

Midwest Connection: Originally from White Lake, Michigan

Insights: Stark was originally a gymnast but had to stop the sport due to her injuries. Because of her speed on her tumbling passes, her mother decided to put her in track and field. Now, she is going to her first Olympics. After competing, she is interested in studying physical therapy and working in sports.

Accomplishments: She competed at the 2018 Outdoor National Championships. There, she took home first place in the 100-meter hurdles and third place in the 100-meter dash, as well as second place in the 60-meter hurdles.

Abby Tamer: Field Hockey

Midwest Connection: Originally from Dexter, Michigan

Insights: Tamer began playing field hockey in seventh grade and her career has flourished ever since. She is a Michigan native who is committed to the University of Michigan.

Accomplishments: In 2023, she was officially named to the U.S. Women’s National Team. Prior to that, she competed in junior international competitions around the world, including the Pan American Championships, where she took home a bronze medal.

Minnesota

Anthony Edwards: Basketball

Midwest Connection: Plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves

Insights: Edwards is a Georgia native and a former University of Georgia basketball player, who was drafted after one season as the nation’s top-scoring freshman. He currently plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves and will be going to his first Olympics this summer.

Accomplishments: He was selected as the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft by the Timberwolves, where he has now played three straight seasons. He is a two-time NBA All-Star and finished fourth at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Napheesa Collier: Basketball

Midwest Connection: Plays for the Minnesota Lynx

Insights: Collier is originally from Missouri and now plays for the Minnesota Lynx. She is a forward who also attended the University of Connecticut. She has five years of WINBA experience and is a 2020 Tokyo Olympian.

Accomplishments: Won gold with the women’s team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, as well as gold at the 2019 FIBA AmeriCup. She is also a WNBA All-Star and rookie of the year.

Lara Dallman-Weiss: Sailing

Midwest Connection: Originally from Shoreview, Minnesota

Insights: Dallman-Weiss is a Minnesota native who attended Eckerd College. She began sailing at age 6 and has continued her career ever since. Outside of sailing, she enjoys writing, running, biking, travel and photography.

Accomplishments: She finished 12th at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the women’s 470 race. She also has a bronze medal from the 2014 World Championships- she has competed in eight World Championships in total.

Sunisa Lee: Gymnastics

Midwest Connection: Originally from St. Paul, Minnesota

Insights: Lee is a Tokyo Olympian who is now headed to her second Games in Paris. After Tokyo, she competed at Auburn University before leaving to work on healing from kidney disease and continuing her elite career.

Accomplishments: At the Tokyo Olympic Games, Lee came home with a gold medal in the all-around, a silver medal in the team competition and a bronze medal in the uneven bars event. She also has multiple NCAA titles, All-American honors, and three world championship medals.

Dakotah Lindwurm: Track and Field

Midwest Connection: Originally from St. Francis, Minnesota

Insights: Lindwurm is a graduate of Northern State University in South Dakota. The Minnesota native is going to her first Olympic Games.

Accomplishments: Placed third in the 2024 U.S. Marathon Team trials, which punched her ticket to Paris. In 2022, she finished 14th at the Boston Marathon. In 2023, she finished twelfth at the Chicago Marathon.

Payton Otterdahl: Track and Field

Midwest Connection: Originally from Rosemount, Minnesota

Insights: Otterdahl, from Minnesota, attended North Dakota State University. He competed in the Tokyo Olympics and is now headed to Paris.

Accomplishments: Tenth place in the men’s shot put at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and fifth at the 2023 World Championships in the men’s shot put.

Regan Smith: Swimming

Midwest Connection: Originally from Lakeville, Minnesota

Insights: Smith is an Olympian who has punched her ticket to her second Games. She specializes mainly in backstroke and butterfly. Outside of the pool, she enjoys water sports on the lake, bowling, online shopping and getting her nails done.

Accomplishments: At the 2020 Olympics, Smith won a silver medal in the women’s 200-meter butterfly and the women’s 100-meter medley relay. She also won a bronze medal in the women’s 100-meter backstroke. She also has a total of nine world championship medals- five gold, three silver and one bronze. At the 2024 Olympic Trials, Smith broke the world record in the 100-meter backstroke.

Jordan Thompson: Volleyball

Midwest Connection: Originally from Edina, Minnesota

Insights: Thompson is from Minnesota and attended University of Cincinnati. In 2020, she began her professional career playing in Turkey and was later named to the U.S. Olympic team. She is married to Blake Yager, a former University of Cincinnati football player.

Accomplishments: At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she won a gold medal with the women’s team.

Alise Willoughby: BMX

Midwest Connection: Originally from St. Cloud, Minnesota

Insights: Willoughby is a three-time Olympian who has officially qualified for her fourth Olympic team. She has persevered through multiple injuries and surgeries to be able to continue her BMX career. Her hobbies include surfing, cooking, shopping and crafting.

Accomplishments: She finished 12th at the 2012 London Olympics, second at the 2016 Rio Olympics and 15th at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She has competed in 12 World Championships, and has two gold, three silver, and two bronze world championship medals.

Missouri

Tyler Downs: Diving

Midwest Connection: Originally from Ballwin, Missouri

Insights: Downs, originally from Missouri, started diving at age 5, but moved away from his family when he was 14 to train in Indianapolis. The 20-year-old has extensive competition experience and will soon be able to add the Olympics to that list.

Accomplishments: He is a six-time junior national champion and five-time senior national champion. He also earned a silver medal at the 2018 World Junior Diving Championships and a bronze medal at the 2024 World Cup.

Quincy Hall: Track and Field

Midwest Connection: Originally from Kansas City, Missouri

Insights: Hall is a former University of South Carolina athlete originally from Missouri. Paris will be his first Olympic Games.

Accomplishments: He competed in the 2023 World Championships, where he brought home a bronze medal in the men’s 400-meter competition and a gold medal in the men’s 4x400-meter relay competition.

Brandon Miller: Track and Field

Midwest Connection: Originally from St. Louis, Missouri

Insights: Miller runs track at Texas A&M University and grew up in St. Louis. Both of his parents were athletes at the University of Missouri- his father played football and his mother ran track. He has competed in the Junior Olympics and is now headed to his first Olympic Games in Paris.

Accomplishments: He was an 18-time AAU Junior Olympic Champion and won the 800-meter competition at the AAU Junior Olympics eight years in a row, from 2011 to 2018. In 2020, he broke the Missouri All-Class record in the 800-meter. He also competed in the 2020 Olympic Trials but placed fifteenth and fell short of making the team.

Chris Nilsen: Track and Field

Midwest Connection: Originally from Kansas City, Missouri

Insights: Nilsen is a pole vaulter who attended University of South Dakota. Before becoming a pole vault specialist, he spent time competing in high jump as well. This will be Nilsen’s second Olympics- he also competed in the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Accomplishments: He has a silver medal from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the men’s pole vault competition. Nilsen has also competed in three World Championship pole vault competitions and has brought home one silver medal and two bronze medals.

DeAnna Price: Track and Field

Midwest Connection: Originally from Troy, Missouri

Insights: Price is a hammer thrower who is on her way to her third Olympic Games this year. She is a Missouri native who attended Southern Illinois University, where she became the fifth woman in NCAA history to win back-to back hammer throw titles. She was also an assistant coach at the University of Illinois

Accomplishments: Price holds the American record for hammer throw, which she set at the 2020 Olympic Trials. She placed eighth in both the Tokyo Olympic Games and the Rio Olympic Games in the hammer throw. She has also competed in four World Championships, where she won one gold medal and one bronze medal.

Patrick Schulte: Football

Midwest Connection: Originally from St. Louis, Missouri

Insights: Schulte currently plays for the Columbus Crew and was officially named as a goalkeeper for the 2024 Olympics this month. The 23-year-old attended his first senior training camp with the U.S. National Team in January of this year. He played soccer at Saint Louis University, but left college early to pursue his professional career.

Accomplishments: Selected 12th overall by the Columbus Crew in the MLS draft in 2022. He won the 2023 MLS Cup with the Crew and was called up to the national under-20 team in both 2019 and 2020. He made his senior debut in January 2024 against Slovenia.

Jayson Tatum: Basketball

Midwest Connection: Originally from St. Louis, Missouri

Insights: Tatum hails from St. Louis. He played one collegiate season at Duke University before becoming an early entry candidate for the draft and being drafted to the Boston Celtics as number three overall in the first round. In 2020, he became the youngest Celtics player in history to be named an All-NBA third team member.

Accomplishments: He won a gold medal with the men’s team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and placed seventh in the 2019 World Championships. He is also a four-time NBA All-Star and won the national championship with the Celtics in 2024.

Rachel Tozier: Shooting

Midwest Connection: Originally from Pattonsburg, Missouri

Insights: Tozier is a specialist in the U.S. Army from Missouri. In addition to shooting, she has competed in bodybuilding competitions and enjoys weightlifting, gaming, sewing and cooking. She graduated from University of Central Missouri in 2014.

Accomplishments: Although Tozier has not yet competed in the Olympics, she does have three years of World Championship experience. In 2019, he brought home a gold World Championship medal, and a silver in 2023.

Ohio

Hunter Armstrong: Swimming

Midwest Connection: Originally from Dover, Ohio

Insights: Armstrong is officially qualified for his second Olympic Games in Paris. The Ohio State University swimmer is already an Olympic gold medalist, going back for more this year. At swim meets, Armstrong is known for bringing playing cards and doing magic tricks.

Accomplishments: Armstrong won the Olympic gold in the men’s 4x100-meter medley relay at the 2020 Tokyo Games, where he also finished ninth in the men’s 100-meter backstroke. He has ten medals total from his two World Championships- five gold, three silver and two bronze.

Trevor Bassitt: Track and Field

Midwest Connection: Originally from Bluffton, Ohio

Insights: Bassitt qualified for his first Olympic Games at the U.S. Olympic Trials in June. He previously attended Ashland University, where he won numerous titles.

Accomplishments: He won the bronze medal in the 400-meter hurdles and the gold medal in the 4x400-meter relay at the 2022 World Athletic Championships in Oregon. He also won a gold medal at the 2023 World Athletic Championships in the 4x400-meter relay.

Molly Bruggeman: Rowing

Midwest Connection: Originally from Dayton, Ohio

Insights: Bruggeman, an Ohio native, attended University of Notre Dame and graduated in 2014. She began rowing in 2007 and has continued ever since. She has also been an assistant coach at the University of Minnesota. Her hobbies include playing Sudoku, dog-sitting, hiking and taking naps.

Accomplishments: She has competed in six World Championships, where she has won one gold medal and one silver medal. Most recently, she finished fourth in the women’s four competition.

Nina Castagna: Rowing

Midwest Connection: Originally from Cincinnati, Ohio

Insights: Castagna began rowing as a freshman in high school and hasn’t looked back since. She rowed at University of Washington and is now headed to her first Olympics.

Accomplishments: She competed in the 2023 World Championships and won a silver medal in the women’s eight competition. She has also competed in three NCAA Championships, where she placed as high as second.

Steph Curry: Basketball

Midwest Connection: Born in Akron, Ohio

Insights: Curry was born In Ohio and moved to North Carolina with his family at a young age. He played basketball at Davidson College for three seasons before being drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 2009. He and his wife, Ayesha Curry, have two daughters named Riley and Ryan. Curry declined to play in the 2020 Olympics and is now headed to his first Games this year, where he will play point guard.

Accomplishments: He won a gold medal with the men’s team at the 2010 World Championships, and competed at the 2014 World Cup. Widely considered one of the greatest players of all time, Curry is a four-time NBA champion, two-time NBA MVP and two-time NBA scoring champion.

Annette Echikunwoke: Track and Field

Midwest Connection: Originally from Pickerington, Ohio

Insights: Echikunwoke is an Ohio resident who also attended the University of Cincinnati. She was originally supposed to represent Nigeria in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but was disqualified. Now, she is going to her first Games and will represent Team USA.

Accomplishments: She competed in the 2022 World Championships, where she finished 12th in the women’s hammer throw competition.

Carson Foster: Swimming

Midwest Connection: Originally from Cincinnati, Ohio

Insights: Foster is from Ohio and attends the University of Texas at Austin. His name first started getting recognition when he broke Michael Phelps’ under-10 100-meter butterfly national record.

Accomplishments: Although he has not yet competed in the Olympic Games, Foster did win five medals at the 2019 Junior World Championships and went on to compete in three senior World Championships, bringing home a total of 13 medals- four gold, seven silver, and two bronze.

Max Holt: Volleyball

Midwest Connection: Originally from Cincinnati, Ohio

Insights: Holt is a two-time Olympian from Cincinnati on his way to a third Games this year. He attended Pennsylvania State University. Outside of volleyball, he enjoys playing guitar, traveling, reading and singing.

Accomplishments: He took home a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics and placed tenth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He also has a bronze medal from the 2018 World Championships.

LeBron James: Basketball

Midwest Connection: Born in Akron, Ohio

Insights: Many consider James to be one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He is returning to the Olympics this year after competing in 2004, 2008, and 2012 and bowing out of the 2016 and 2020 Games. Immediately following his senior year of high school, James was selected as the number one overall pick by Cleveland.

Accomplishments: James is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and a four-time MVP. He has a bronze medal from the 2006 World Championships, a bronze medal from the 2004 Athens Olympics, a gold medal from the 2008 Beijing Olympics and a gold medal from the 2012 London Olympics. He has played 20 NBA seasons with Cleveland, Miami and now Los Angeles.

Rose Lavelle: Football

Midwest Connection: Originally from Cincinnati, Ohio

Insights: Lavelle is originally from Ohio and attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she graduated in 2017. In 2018, she was the number one overall pick in the 2018 NSWL Draft by the Washington Spirit. Outside of soccer, she enjoys reading to cope with the pressure of her sport.

Accomplishments: Lavelle is returning to the Olympics after winning a bronze medal with the women’s team at the 2020 Tokyo Games. She also competed in the 2019 World Championships, where she won a gold medal, and the 2023 World Championships, where she finished ninth with the team.

McKenzie Long: Track and Field

Midwest Connection: Originally from Ironton, Ohio

Insights: Long is an Ohio native who attended the University of Mississippi. She missed the 2021 and 2022 seasons due to a severe hip injury but was able to recover and is now headed to the Olympics.

Accomplishments: Long won the SEC Championship in 2023 in the 200-meter competition. She retained this title at the 2024 SEC Outdoor Championships. She qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics by finishing third in the 200-meter at the Olympic Trials in June.

Morelle McCane: Boxing

Midwest Connection: Originally from Cleveland, Ohio

Insights: The 29-year-old Ohioan began boxing at age 17, and now has an extensive resume in the sport. She is the first female boxer from Cleveland to qualify for an Olympic Games. Other than boxing, McCane enjoys listening to Drake, watching the Cleveland Cavaliers and watching the Lion King.

Accomplishments: She qualified for the Paris Games by winning a silver medal at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago. She also competed at the 2022 World Championships where she finished ninth.

Katie Moon: Track and Field

Midwest Connection: Originally from Olmsted Falls, Ohio

Insights: Moon is a returning Olympian who attended Ashland University. She specializes in the pole vault. Her other hobbies including golfing and snowboarding.

Accomplishments: She is a two-time national indoor pole vault champion and has three World Championship medals from her five years of participation- two gold and one silver. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she won the gold medal in the women’s pole vault.

Wisconsin

Kenny Bednarek: Track and Field

Midwest Connection: Originally from Rice Lake, Wisconsin

Insights: Bednarek is a returning Olympian and Wisconsin native. He was named the USA Track and Field Athlete of the Week in May 2019 after an outstanding performance at the NJCAA Championships.

Accomplishments: He won the silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the men’s 200-meter competition. He also has competed in three World Championships, where he has one silver medal from the 2022 men’s 200-meter race.

Tyrese Haliburton: Basketball

Midwest Connection: Originally from Oshkosh, Wisconsin

Insights: Haliburton is originally from Wisconsin and attended Iowa State University, where he played two seasons. The 24-year-old is also the cousin of NBA player Eddie Jones. He is now a point guard and shooting guard for the Indiana Pacers.

Accomplishments: He was part of the fourth-place team at the 2023 World Championships. He also competed with the team at the 2023 World Cup.

Payton Jacobson: Wrestling

Midwest Connection: Originally from Elkhorn, Wisconsin

Insights: Jacobson, originally from Wisconsin, attended Northern Michigan University. Paris will be his first Olympic Games.

Accomplishments: He has several international medals. In 2021, he won a silver at the Pan American Championships and a bronze at the World Team trials. In 2022, he took home the bronze at the U23 World Team Trials and the gold at the U20 World Team Trials.

Maria Laborde: Judo

Midwest Connection: Originally from Kenosha, Wisconsin

Insights: Laborde was born in Cuba and moved to the U.S. and received her citizenship in 2022. Within less than a year, she became the second-highest ranked U.S. athletes in judo world rankings.

Accomplishments: She has four years of World Championship experience- two for Team Cuba and two for Team USA. In 2023, she won the silver medal in the women’s 48-kilogram competition. She also took the bronze medal in both the 2022 and 2023 Pan American Games.

Lauren O’Connor: Rowing

Midwest Connection: Originally from Belleville, Wisconsin

Insights: O’Connor is originally from Belleville and attended the University of Wisconsin. She currently trains in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Accomplishments: She won the quadruple sculls at the 2024 World Rowing Final Olympic Qualification Regatta. Additionally, she finished 11th at the 2023 World Rowing Championships and fifth at the 2023 World Rowing Cup.

Stephanie Roble: Sailing

Midwest Connection: Originally from East Troy, Wisconsin

Insights: Roble began sailing on Lake Beulah at age 5. She previously competed in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Her sailing partner is Maggie Shea, an Illinois-native whom she joined forces with in 2016.

Accomplishments: Roble was named the 2014 U.S. Sailing Rolex Yachtswoman of the Year. In 2019, she won the silver medal at the Pan American Games. She competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Nick Rusher: Rowing

Midwest Connection: Originally from West Bend, Wisconsin

Insights: Rusher’s parents were both Olympic rowers, and he is now following in their footsteps. According to Rusher, his father Jack is his personal hero and taught him to never give up. After finishing his athletic career, Rusher plans to use his Yale degree to pursue a career in cancer research.

Accomplishments: He competed at the 2022 World Championships, where he came in fourth.

Emily Sisson: Track and Field

Midwest Connection: Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Insights: Returning Olympian Sisson is originally from Milwaukee and attended Providence College, where she graduated in 2015. The 32-year-old will compete in her second Olympics in Paris.

Accomplishments: At the 2020 Olympics, Sisson placed tenth in the women’s 10000 competition. She has also competed in the 2017 and 2019 World Championships, where she finished ninth and tenth respectively.

Margherita Guzzi Vincenti: Fencing

Midwest Connection: Originally from Hartland, Wisconsin

Insights: Vincenti began fencing when she was 7 years old and represented the Italian Junior National Team before joining Team USA. Outside of fencing, she enjoys scuba diving.

Accomplishments: She competed in the 2022 World Championships. At the 2023 Legano World Cup, she won her first senior gold medal.

Sophia Vitas: Rowing

Midwest Connection: Originally from Franklin, Wisconsin

Insights: Vitas is originally from Franklin and graduated from University of Wisconsin in 2016.

Accomplishments: She has competed in four World Championships- 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2023. In 2023, she took home the bronze medal in the women’s double sculls competition. She also placed third at the 2022 World Rowing Cup and second at the 2023 World Rowing Cup.

Madeleine Wanamaker: Rowing

Midwest Connection: Originally from Neenah, Wisconsin

Insights: The 29-year-old from Neenah attended the University of Wisconsin. Wanamaker is another returning Olympian who competed at the 2020 Tokyo Games. Outside of rowing, she enjoys music, art and the outdoors, and is an advocate for women’s rights and athlete mental health. She plans to pursue coaching in the future.

Accomplishments: At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she came in seventh in the women’s four competition. She has competed in five World Championships and has one gold and one bronze World Championship medal.

Team Canada

Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Basketball

Midwest Connection: Plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves

Insights: Originally from Toronto, Alexander-Walker is currently a small forward and shooting guard for the Minnesota Timberwolves. He attended Virginia Tech from 2017 to 2019.

Accomplishments: He was drafted seventeenth overall in the 2019 draft. He also is three-time All-ACC and has a bronze medal with Team Canada from the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Andrew Nembhard: Basketball

Midwest Connection: Plays for the Indiana Pacers

Insights: Nembhard is a Toronto native who is a point guard and shooting guard for the Indiana Pacers. He spent two years playing at the University of Florida and two playing at Gonzaga University.

Accomplishments: He has a silver medal with Team Canada from the 2018 Americas U18 Championships.

Team Puerto Rico

George Conditt: Basketball

Midwest Connection: Originally from Chicago, Illinois

Insights: Conditt, a Chicago native, will play forward as he represents Puerto Rico in Paris, marking his Olympic debut. Puerto Rico has not qualified for the Olympic men’s basketball tournament since 2004, when they finished sixth. The

23-year-old played basketball and studied Event Management at Iowa State University.

Accomplishments: Conditt is a professional basketball player for the Gigantes de Carolina of the Baloncesto Superior Nacional (BSN). He was the BSN 2024 Player of the Year and the 2023 BSN champion.