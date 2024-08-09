The U.S. women's soccer team will look to secure its fifth gold medal at the 2024 Olympics as the Games near an end this weekend.

But it won't be easy.

Here's a look at what to expect and how to watch it:

Who is the U.S. playing against in the gold medal soccer match?

The U.S. women will face a tough test this weekend as they battle Brazil in the final game of the tournament -- and it won’t be the first time the two nations have faced off for a gold medal.

In fact, Brazil and the US battled in consecutive Olympic finals, with the United States taking home the gold in 2004 and 2008.

Brazil has at least made the medal round in all but two Olympic tournaments, but has not yet captured a gold medal in the sport.

Team USA women's soccer defeated Germany in the semifinals to advance to the gold medal match in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

It looked like it was going to be a tough task to get the chance this year, but Brazil fended off a furious rally from Spain to capture their spot in the gold medal matchup.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Who are the USWNT players to watch?

Even with Brazil’s stunning win over Spain, the United States is still getting incredible production out of their key players, including Chicago's Mallory Swanson.

Trinity Rodman, who scored the game-winning goal against Japan in the quarters, has three goals in the tournaments to tie for the U.S. lead in that category.

Team USA’s Sophia Smith scored the semifinal’s first and only goal during overtime, the second time in Olympics history a women’s semifinal match was scoreless after 90 minutes.

How to watch U.S. vs. Brazil?

For those hoping to watch the gold medal game between the teams, it will be available on USA Network, Telemundo and Peacock beginning at 10 a.m. CT on Saturday.

The game will also re-air at 5 p.m. on USA.