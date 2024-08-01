Here's how Simone Biles scored in each event of Thursday's all-around competition

Simone Biles has become the first women’s gymnast to capture multiple all-around gold medals in more than 50 years, doing so with a flourish as she captured the women's all-around gold medal.

Biles, the most decorated U.S. women’s gymnast of all time, locked in a tight battle with Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade for the gold medal in the event but ultimately prevailed after great turns on the balance beam and floor exercise.

Here’s how Biles did in each of her events Thursday:

Vault –

Biles came out of the gate strong in the first event, putting up a 15.766 on the vault, by far the highest score of anyone in the competition.

The move is known as the Yurchenko double pike, but has also been nicknamed the Biles II because of her ability to perfect the maneuver.

Uneven Bars –

Biles lost her lead on the uneven bars after posting a score of 13.733, and looked visibly annoyed as she concluded her routine.

According to the Associated Press, she botched a transition from the upper bar to the lower bar, squandering her momentum and forcing her to use her strength to reorient herself and to finish her routine.

Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade jumped into the lead after the event.

Balance Beam –

Biles recovered beautifully on the balance beam, scoring a 14.566 to reclaim the lead after three rotations, narrowly ahead of Andrade.

Ultimately floor exercise was left to determine the gold medal in the competition.

Floor Exercise -

Biles didn't need a massive score to win the gold medal, but she got it anyway in the final event, posting a stellar 15.066 to capture a gold medal.

Her teammate Suni Lee captured the bronze, with both women celebrating on the floor after the event.