How many Olympic medals has Simone Biles won? What to know after Saturday's performance

NOTE: The below article contains spoilers of upcoming results.

Already the most decorated women's gymnast in U.S. history and regarded as one of the greatest in her sport of all-time, Simone Biles captivated viewers around the world once again on Saturday, winning yet another gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

Her win on Saturday came in the Vault event, the same event Biles withdrew from during the 2020 Summer Olympics due to experiencing "the twisties."

The gold comes after taking home a gold medal in individual all-around on Thursday, as well as a gold medal for the Team USA performance in the team event.

While the 27-year-old defies past records as rumors swirl regarding her Olympics future, many fans are wondering how much hardware Biles has accumulated over the years.

Following Biles' gold-medal winning performance on Saturday, the three-time Olympian has now won a total of 10 Olympic medals, with Saturday's win being her seventh gold.

Biles took the world by storm in her Olympics debut at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, winning four gold medals in Team, Vault, Individual all-around and Floor exercise, respectively. She also took home a bronze medal from Brazil that year, finishing third in Balance beam.

Though Biles dropped out of the 2020 Tokyo Games while experiencing "the twisties," she still took home two medals from the Games, winning a Team silver medal and a bronze in Balance beam.

Thus far in the Paris Games, Biles has added two gold medals to her total, winning her second gold medals in both Team and Individual all-around.

Though there's still work left to be done for the iconic American Olympian at the 2024 Paris Games, many fans are also wondering if this is the last time Biles will be competing on the Olympic stage.

The 27-year-old has kept quiet about her future plans, saying her focus after leaving Paris will be on the post-Olympic tour she headlines.

Biles is also married and has talked openly about the fear of missing out on life milestones because of her time in the gym.

Still, Cecile Landi — who has coached Biles with her husband Laurent since late 2017 — perhaps offered a little bit of insight after the American women won team gold Tuesday.

“She wanted to rewrite her story, the end,” Landi said.

Landi then added a small asterisk.

“Well, that’s what she says now.”

Biles would be 31 the next time the Olympic competition rolls around, and having a chance to perform in Los Angeles could potentially impact the decision.

Whether she does so or not, she has cemented her status as arguably the greatest gymnast of all time with her performances at the Olympics.

On Thursday, Biles became just the second gymnast to claim multiple all-around gold medals at the Olympics in 56 years.

Though Biles has now won 10 Olympic medals, she still has some work to do to crack the top 10 of the most decorated Olympians of all-time, regardless of sport.