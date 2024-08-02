Gymnastics schedule at 2024 Olympics: When and how to watch the final events for both men and women

Artistic gymnastics will see some of its final medals of the 2024 Olympics awarded for both men and women in the coming days -- and the competition is expected to be fierce.

The remaining events include more appearances from icons Simone Biles, Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles, as well as popular men's gymnastics star Stephen Nedoroscik, who has become the unexpected viral sensation of the Games.

The group will battle for individual medals in each of the events they qualified in, but none are competing in every final.

Biles, who already has two gold medals in Paris, came closest, but there's one event she didn't make.

Here's a look at the remaining schedule and which Team USA athletes will compete in them:

Women's gymnastics schedule: Vault final on Aug. 3

Biles and Jade Carey both qualified for the vault final.

Biles won the event at the 2016 Rio Games but pulled out of the final at the 2020 Tokyo Games after getting "the twisties" and did not get a chance to defend her title. Carey did compete in the 2020 Tokyo vault final, but missed the podium with two disappointing routines.

The women’s vault final will take place at 9:20 a.m. CT on Aug. 3 on NBC 5 and can be streamed live on Peacock.

Men's gymnastics schedule: Floor final on Aug. 3

The men's gymnastics floor exercise final will take place at 9:30 a.m. CT on Aug. 3. The event will air live on E! and streaming on Peacock, but no U.S. men qualified to take part in the event.

Men's gymnastics schedule: Pommel Horse final on Aug. 3

The men's pommel horse final will be held at 10:16 a.m. CT on Aug. 3.

U.S. pommel horse specialist Nedoroscik, whose final performance in the team all-around final helped lift Team USA to its first medal in men's gymnastics since 2008, will compete. He marks the only chance the U.S. has for another men's gymnastics medal.

The event will air live on E! and stream on Peacock.

Women's gymnastics schedule: Uneven bars on Aug. 4

Lee was the only American woman to qualify for the uneven bars final. Typically considered one of her best events, Lee is a medal contender. At the 2020 Tokyo Games, she took home the bronze medal in the event. Leading up to the Games, Lee said making the podium at the uneven bars final is one of her major goals.

Biles missed the uneven bars finals by tenths of a point. She qualified in ninth place, meaning she is considered a “reserve athlete” for the event.

Watch the uneven bar final at 8 a.m. CT on Aug. 4 on NBC 5 or stream it live on Peacock.

Men's gymnastics schedule: Rings final on Aug. 4

The men's rings final will be held at 8 a.m. CT on Sunday, Aug. 4. The event will air live on NBC 5 and streaming on Peacock. No U.S. men qualified for the event, but Asher Hong is listed as the first reserve athlete, meaning if anyone is injured or unable to compete, he will be eligible.

Men's gymnastics schedule: Vault final on Aug. 4

The men's vault final will be held at 9:24 a.m. CT on Sunday, Aug. 4. The event will air live on NBC 5a and streaming on Peacock. o U.S. men qualified for the event, but Asher Hong is listed as the first reserve athlete, meaning if anyone is injured or unable to compete, he will be eligible.

Women's gymnastics schedule: Beam final on Aug. 5

Biles and Lee will find themselves in the same competition yet again in the balance beam final. The two have been trading off highest scoring beam routines throughout the 2024 season- and this competition is bound to be a nail-biter. Biles took home the bronze medal on the balance beam in both 2016 and 2020. Lee, on the other hand, has not yet medaled in an Olympic balance beam final.

The balance beam final begins at 5:36 a.m. CT on Aug. 5. Streaming begins on E! at 4:45 a.m. CT and at 8:30 a.m. on NBC 5.

Women's gymnastics schedule: Floor final on Aug. 5

The floor exercise final will be the last event of the women’s gymnastics competition this Olympics. Biles and Chiles have both qualified.

Biles won the floor exercise final at the 2016 Games, but had to pull out of the 2020 Games final, leaving room for Carey to take home gold. Carey missed the final in this year's Olympics after an uncharacteristic fall in qualifiers. It was later revealed she had been battling an illness during the Games.

After Carey's fall, Chiles scored high enough to clinch the second spot in the final. Chiles’ Beyonce-themed floor routine has been a consistent crowd pleaser throughout the Games so far.

Watch the floor exercise final at 7:20 a.m. CT on Aug. 5. Streaming begins on E! at 4:45 a.m. CT and at 8:30 a.m. on NBC 5.

Men's gymnastics schedule: Parallel bars final on Aug. 5

The men's parallel bars final takes place at 4:45 a.m. CT on Monday, Aug. 5. The event will air live on E! and streaming on Peacock. No U.S. men are expected to compete.

Men's gymnastics schedule: Horizontal bar final on Aug. 5

The men's horizontal bar final will take place at 6:33 a.m. CT on Monday, Aug. 5. The event will air live on E! and streaming on Peacock. No U.S. men are expected to compete.