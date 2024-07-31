Did MyKayla Skinner block Simone Biles? Gymnastics controversy takes new turn

The saga between Simone Biles and her former Olympic teammates Mykayla Skinner appears to have taken a new turn -- with Skinner blocking Simone Biles on social media following the gymnastic legend's gold medal celebration post.

Biles' "Golden Girls" teammate, Jordan Chiles, shared an image to her Instagram story of Skinner's page appearing blocked for Biles.

"When she blocks Simone," the caption read.

this is so messy im crying pic.twitter.com/UIM0aAXWGa — aid🦉 (@theblackestdae) July 31, 2024

Just moments earlier, Biles herself posted on X, "oop I've been blocked."

oop I’ve been blocked 👀🫢😂 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 31, 2024

The latest update in the saga comes after Biles took to social media to celebrate Team USA's incredible gold medal win at the 2024 Olympics, but her word choice set the gymnastics world on fire.

Biles shared images of her team holding the American flag after winning gold in the women's gymnastics all-around team final Tuesday. The team included Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera.

"Lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions," she captioned the post.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The words appear to be a nod to controversial comments made by Skinner after the Olympic Trials in June, which sparked a flurry of criticism this summer.

What happened between Biles and MyKayla Skinner?

Biles' words appear to reference a comment made by Olympic medalist MyKayla Skinner, who sparked controversy with a since-deleted YouTube video.

In her video, Skinner, who stepped in for Simone Biles at the Tokyo Olympics after she dropped out due to the twisties, commented on what she said was a lack of "talent" and "depth" in the upcoming gymnastics fields.

"Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn't like what it used to be," she said. "Just notice like, I mean, obviously a lot of girls don't work as hard."

"The girls just don't have the work ethic," Skinner added , before referencing the U.S. Center for SafeSport, a nonprofit organization, helping to end abuse in athletics. "And it's hard too because of SafeSport. Like, coaches can't get on athletes and they have to be really careful what they say."

Biles had already responded to the remark shortly after Skinner made it. While she didn't mention Skinner by name, she wrote on Threads July 3, "Not everyone needs a mic and a platform."

Simone Biles is defending her team.

Skinner apologized for the remarks saying they were "misinterpreted" or "misunderstood."

"A lot of the stuff that I was talking about wasn't always necessarily about the current team, because I love and support all the girls that made it and I'm so proud of them," she said in a July 3 Instagram Story video.

"It was more about going back into my own gym," the 27-year-old continued, adding that the "work ethic is different" compared to when "we were doing gymnastics" with former national team coordinator Márta Károlyi. "And I'm not sticking up for Márta or saying what she did was good, I'm just saying it was different."

MyKayla Skinner is apologizing once again for her comments about the 2024 U.S. Women’s Olympic gymnastics team. Although the Olympic medalist previously apologized for her controversial remarks, she further clarified them in a lengthy statement shared on Instagram on July 6.

Other famous gymnasts react

Biles' post was praised by Olympians around the world, including her gold medal-winning teammates.

"And that's on periodt!" Jordan Chiles wrote.

"Put a finger down if Simone Biles just ended you," Suni Lee wrote.

"LMAO I LOVE YALL" Laurie Hernandez, who commentated on women's gymnastics at the Olympics, said.

"Micdrop," Nastia Lukin said.

McKayla Maroney, who was a member of the "Fierce Five" Olympic gymnastics team, said "it doesn't get more iconic than this."

"She f'd around found out fr," Maroney said. "Feels like I need to apologize just to redeem my first name."

Maroney's comment harkened back to Biles' response to a question about their winning team's nickname.

When asked by Aly Raisman, who was captain of both the 2012 and 2016 gold medal winners, what this year’s nickname was, Biles said FAAFO.

“F-around and find out,” she clarified.

The team later clarified that Biles' response was a joke, and their official nickname was the "Golden Girls," referencing the historic age of the top competitors.

Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, also referenced the nickname in his comment.

"F AROUND AND FIND OUT," he wrote.

USA Gymnastics even commented with a series of laughing emojis.