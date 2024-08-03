Chicagoan plays integral role in breaking 4x400m mixed relay world record at Paris Olympics

Relatives beamed with pride on Friday as Shamier Little, a Chicago runner, made her Olympic debut at the Paris Summer Games and helped Team USA smash a world record at the same time.

The team of Chicagoan Shamier Little, Vernon Norwood, Bryce Deadmon and Kaylyn Brown finished the four laps Friday in 3 minutes, 7.41 seconds to break the mark of 3:08.80 set last year in the mixed 4x400 meter relay.

At her family's home in Chicago, eyes were glued to the television as Little, a Lindblom Math and Science Academy alumna, ran with all her might.

Little's mother and grandmother remembered that as a child, she was always moving her feet in their tiny apartment.

"We had a dog, and every time we’d go outside, the dog would always chase her, and she’d run," stated Tiffany Mayfield, her mother.

"She would run around all the time, and right today she’s still running, yes, and we are so proud of her," Little's grandmother added.

Lindblom was known for its rigorous academics, but not track and field, until Little showed up as a freshman.

"Shamier was my first athlete, and I was just blessed she has God-given talent," her former coach Tasha McCray said.

Her high school coach said they didn’t even have hurdles or a track.

So they ran anywhere they could.

"So basically, run hallways, fitness center, treadmill," he said. "She was fast, in front of everybody else, without the bells and whistles of equipment.

After dominating in college, Shamier missed the Olympics twice but kept working.

"For her to come out of Lindblom and go to the Olympics, it just shows you just got to put in time, work and effort," said Shamier's brother, Genius Brandon.

Come Saturday, she'll run the biggest race of her life - with all of Chicago behind her quest for gold.