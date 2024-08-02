Track & Field

Chicago athlete helps set world record in mixed relay at 2024 Olympics

The team of Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon and Kaylyn Brown finished the four laps Friday in 3 minutes, 7.41 seconds to break the mark of 3:08.80 set at world championships last year

By NBC Chicago Staff and The Associated Press

It's a world record that might only last a day.

Still, the U.S. mixed 4x400 meter relay team owns it.

The team of Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon and Kaylyn Brown finished the four laps Friday in 3 minutes, 7.41 seconds to break the mark of 3:08.80 set at world championships last year.

Little, 29, is from Chicago and attended Lindbolm Math & Science Academy in the city.

The record placed the Americans in Saturday's final, where the record — in an event that is only 5 years old — will be in jeopardy once again.

The final event is slated to take place at 1:55 p.m. CT Saturday.

