It's a world record that might only last a day.
Still, the U.S. mixed 4x400 meter relay team owns it.
The team of Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon and Kaylyn Brown finished the four laps Friday in 3 minutes, 7.41 seconds to break the mark of 3:08.80 set at world championships last year.
Little, 29, is from Chicago and attended Lindbolm Math & Science Academy in the city.
The record placed the Americans in Saturday's final, where the record — in an event that is only 5 years old — will be in jeopardy once again.
The final event is slated to take place at 1:55 p.m. CT Saturday.
329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.