It's a world record that might only last a day.

Still, the U.S. mixed 4x400 meter relay team owns it.

The team of Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon and Kaylyn Brown finished the four laps Friday in 3 minutes, 7.41 seconds to break the mark of 3:08.80 set at world championships last year.

Little, 29, is from Chicago and attended Lindbolm Math & Science Academy in the city.

The record placed the Americans in Saturday's final, where the record — in an event that is only 5 years old — will be in jeopardy once again.

The final event is slated to take place at 1:55 p.m. CT Saturday.