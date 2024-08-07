Chicago area-native Evita Griskenas lone US competitor in rhythmic gymnastics, and here's how to watch her

Rhythmic gymnastics will soon take center stage at the Olympics, and Orland Park-native Evita Griskenas is hoping to bring home a gold medal as the United States' lone representative in the Games.

The events, all of which are completed with the aid of an apparatus, feature elements of gymnastics and dance, and traditionally take place later in the Olympics after the artistic gymnastics competition has concluded.

Griskenas has had a ton of success in the Pan American Games, with four gold medals in 2019 in Lima, but she's yet to get onto the Olympic podium, and she'll aim to change that this week.

She did compete in the Tokyo Games, but finished 12th in the qualification round, meaning she did not get to participate in the finals.

Here's how you can watch her compete, and what you'll see her competing in.

The bold sport returns for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Here’s everything you need to know about the competition.

What Events Comprise Rhythmic Gymnastics?

In the Olympic program, there is an all-around individual event and a group event, with medals awarded in each of the two sports.

In the individual competition, gymnasts complete a total of four routines, one each with a ball, hoop, clubs and a ribbon. The scores are then added together for a total, and the top scorers advance to the final round, where the process is repeated.

In the group competition, each team of five gymnasts completes two routines. The first routine features all five athletes using hoops, while the second features three gymnasts using ribbons and two using balls.

The top eight teams move on from qualifying and compete in the group final on the penultimate day of the Olympics.

When Will Competitions Take Place?

Thursday:

The individual all-around kicks things off with the qualifying rounds, with the earliest performances beginning at 3 a.m. CT on Peacock and NBC Olympics.

The competition is divided into two parts, with the second half beginning at 7 a.m. CT on E!

Friday:

Group qualification will begin at 3 a.m. on Peacock, with the second half of the competition moving to E! at 7 a.m. CT.

Also beginning at 7:30 a.m., the individual all-around final will take place, airing on Peacock and NBC Olympics. It will also re-air at 11:30 p.m. CT on USA Network.

Saturday:

The group final will kick off at 7 a.m. on CNBC, with continuing coverage at 11:15 a.m. on E!