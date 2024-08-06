Brazil, USWNT to battle for women's soccer gold in Paris

The United States is going for its fifth gold medal in women’s soccer at the Paris Olympics, but they’ll face a tough test this weekend as Brazil knocked off Spain to advance to the final game of the tournament.

The United States took down Germany in the semis to set up this battle, but it won’t be the first time the nations have faced off for a gold medal.

In fact, Brazil and the US battled in consecutive Olympic finals, with the United States taking home the gold in 2004 and 2008.

Brazil has at least made the medal round in all but two Olympic tournaments, but has not yet captured a gold medal in the sport.

Team USA women's soccer defeated Germany in the semifinals to advance to the gold medal match in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

It looked like it was going to be a tough task to get the chance this year, but Brazil fended off a furious rally from Spain to capture the victory. Adriana headed a ball into the net to make it 3-0 with about 20 minutes to go, and despite two goals by Spain Brazil was still able to win as Kerolin scored a critical insurance goal in the closing stages.

Even with Brazil’s stunning win over Spain, the United States is still getting incredible production out of their key players, including Mallory Swanson, who added another assist to her resume in the 1-0 win over Germany, and Sophia Smith, who scored that goal in extra time.

Trinity Rodman, who scored the game-winning goal against Japan in the quarters, has three goals in the tournaments to tie for the U.S. lead in that category.

Team USA’s Sophia Smith scored the semifinal’s first and only goal during overtime, the second time in Olympics history a women’s semifinal match was scoreless after 90 minutes.

For those hoping to watch the gold medal game between the teams, it will be available on USA Network, Telemundo and Peacock beginning at 10 a.m. CT on Saturday.

The game will also re-air at 5 p.m. on USA.