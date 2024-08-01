Biles' husband gushes over gymnastics star in interview: ‘How did I get so lucky?'

One Chicago Bears player is missing in action from training camp this week -- but he has a good reason.

Earlier this week, Bears' safety Johnathan Owens arrived in Paris to watch wife Simone Biles take to the mat, and lead Team USA to gold in the women's gymnastics' team final.

Thursday, Owens was back in the stands supporting his wife, who he described as at the "pinnacle of her sport."

"It's amazing," Owens said before leaving for Paris. "Words cant event describe. I just think, how did I get so lucky? This is my wife, and I get to watch her."

Owens went on to say he was "praying" for Biles to have a clear head when she competes.

The couple was married in the spring of 2023 and have been adjusting to life in the spotlight together. Owens has been the target of criticism on social media over the last year for comments he's made about the nature of their relationship.

Biles teammate Suni Lee are competing Thursday at the women's gymnastics individual all-around final. Biles will compete again in the vault final Aug. 3, beam final Aug. 5 and floor exercise final Aug. 5