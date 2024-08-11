Angel Reese takes to social media to beg Gabby Williams to come back to WNBA

Gabby Williams, an American-French basketball player, just finished competing for Team France in her second Olympic games. France won silver, falling in the gold medal match to Team USA 67-66.

After the game, Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese took to social media to ask Williams to return to the WNBA and join her on the Sky.

ok now that the game is over, would you like to be apart of the chicago sky again???@gabbywilliams15 😭🤔 (thought it wouldn’t hurt to try lmaoo) — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) August 11, 2024

Williams, who was drafted fourth overall by the Sky in 2018, fired back, suggesting she would love to play with Reese but not in the WNBA.

orrrrrr we could just play together for a différent organization 👀🤷🏽‍♀️😂 — gabby williams 👻 (@gabbywilliams15) August 11, 2024

But will Williams ever return to the WNBA?

In an interview with The Next last year, Williams cited salary as a reason why she wouldn't be returning to play in the WNBA.

"I would love to be in the WNBA because it's the best league in the world for women's basketball, the most competitive, the highest skill level, and it's not even close," Williams told The Next last year. "Unfortunately, it doesn't pay the most. So I am happy to have other options to provide for me and my family."

Williams led Team France in scoring in the gold medal game with 19 points, shooting 40 percent from the field and 50 percent from beyond the arc.

The U.S. had to overcome offensive struggles, a double-digit third-quarter deficit, and a French team clamoring for its first gold medal in the sport in front of its home crowd. And in the end, victory was decided by a matter of inches.

With the U.S. up by three and seconds remaining, France's Gabby Williams banked in a contested shot with her foot on the 3-point line at the buzzer, allowing the U.S. to escape with a one-point win and yet another gold medal.

UNBELIEVABLE ENDING IN PARIS. 😱



Gabby Williams banked it in at the buzzer but her FOOT WAS ON THE THREE-POINT LINE. TEAM USA WINS BY A SINGLE POINT.#ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/DJI7YxfVMl — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 11, 2024

It was Kahleah Copper who helped deliver gold, scoring 10 points off the bench in the fourth quarter, including a pair of free throws with five seconds remaining that proved to be the difference.

A'ja WIlson led the U.S. with 21 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. Kelsey Plum added 12 points off the bench.

With the win, the U.S. closed the Paris Olympics tied with China atop the gold-medal count leaderboard with 40.

The victory also extended the U.S. women’s basketball team’s winning streak to 61 consecutive games dating back to 1992.