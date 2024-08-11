The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris are officially concluding Sunday, with the Closing Ceremony being held following the final day of competition, which included a gold medal win for Team USA in women's basketball.

The United States won the overall medal count at the Paris Olympics by an emphatic margin, besting second-place China 126-91.

Despite the large margin of victory in the overall medal count, the two nations finished the Paris Olympics tied atop the gold medal count with 40 medals each, marking the first time there was a tie atop the gold medal count in the Summer Olympics.

With the two countries typically at the top of the medal count in Summer Olympics competition, some fans are wondering where the nations stand all-time following the conclusion of another Olympic Games.

Though China drew Team USA into a draw atop the Summer Olympics all-time gold medal count, the U.S. maintains a monstrous lead in both medal counts.

Beginning with the 1896 Summer Olympics in Athens, recognized as the first modern Olympic Games, the U.S. has won a total of 1,061 gold medals, among a total of 2,629 medals.

The lofty totals far eclipse any other nation, with the Soviet Union, which dissolved in 1991 and has not officially competed in the Olympics since the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul.

The Soviet Union won 395 gold medals among a total of 1,010 medals in their history, the only other country to eclipse over 1,000 medals at the Summer Olympics.

Team USA still has more gold medals than any other team has total medals in Summer Olympics history.

Here's a look at the top 10 countries in the all-time Summer Olympics gold medal count:

United States - 1,061 Soviet Union - 395 Great Britain - 284 China - 263 France - 223 Italy - 217 Germany - 201 Australia - 182 Hungary - 181 Japan - 169

Below are the top 10 countries in the all-time overall Summer Olympics medal count: