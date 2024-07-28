2024 Olympics: When, where to watch women's skateboarding street final

After rain postponed the first skateboarding event of the Paris Olympics, the best skaters in the sport will compete in the women’s street final on Sunday.

That group will include a trio of Americans who will battle for gold in the event, with two of them ranked in the top-15 in the world.

Here's everything you need to know.

When does the street skateboarding final start?

Sunday’s final will get underway at 10 a.m. CDT, according to NBC Olympics.

U.S. skateboarders Nyjah Huston and Minna Stess are looking forward to showing off their skills at the 2024 Olympics.

Where to watch women’s skateboarding

The women’s street final will air live on CNBC across the U.S., and will also be available on Peacock.

The women’s park preliminary round and final will take place on Tuesday morning, with coverage of the final beginning at 10:30 a.m. on E!

How the American skateboarders have fared

Poe Pinson, No. 11 in the world, will compete with Paige Heyn, the world’s No. 10 skater, as they both try to bring home a gold medal for the U.S. squad. No. 22-ranked skater Mariah Duran will also be hoping to get onto the medal stand during the event.

Heyn had the sixth-best score in the preliminary round at 244.29, with Pinson ranking eighth at 241.12.

Who else should you watch?

Japan locked down the top two spots in the prelims, with 14-year-old Coco Yoshizawa topping the field and 15-year-old Liz Akama close behind.

China’s Chenxi Cui rounded out the top-three in the event.