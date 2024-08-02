2024 Paris Olympics

2024 Olympics schedule today: Decathlon, track and field, trampoline gymnastics

Highly anticipated Track and Field events begin Friday with several Chicago-area competitors

By NBC Chicago Staff and The Associated Press

The 2024 Olympics Paris schedule Friday will see the beginning new events, including Track and Field and Decathlon, as well as the continuation of pivotal Games including finals in men's and women's swimming.

Stars like Sha'Carri Richardson, Regan Smith, Caeleb Dessel and more will go for major medals.

There's also the start - and end - of trampoline gymnastics, which will see it's only day of competition in Paris.

Below are big events taking place Friday, and how to watch on TV and on streaming.

Swimming

Coverage begins in primetime starting at 9:51 p.m. CT

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Men's 50m Freestyle Final 🏅1:30 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Women's 200m Backstroke Final 🏅1:36 p.m.
Men's 200m Individual Medley Final 🏅1:43 p.m.

Soccer

Coverage begins on USA starting at 7:50 a.m. CT

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Men's QF: Morocco vs. USA8:00 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's QF: Japan vs. Spain10:00 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's QF: Egypt vs. Paraguay12:00 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's QF: France vs. Argentina2:00 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Track and Field

Coverage begins at 11 a.m. on E! and 12 p.m. on NBC 5.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Main: Decathlon, W 100m R1, M 1500m R1 and more3 a.m. -6 a.m.PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Men's Hammer Throw Qualifying 3 a.m. -5:35 a.m. PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Women's High Jump Qualifying 3 a.m. -5:35 a.m. PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Women's 100m Heats4:50 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Decathlon: Long Jump3:50 a.m. - 4:40 a.m.PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Decathlon: Shot Put5:10 a.m. - 5:57 a.m. PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Main: Decathlon, W 800m R1, M 10K final and more10:40 a.m. - 3 p.m. PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Multiview: Track and field10:40 a.m. - 3 p.m. PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Decathlon: High Jump11 a.m. - 1:10 p.m.PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Women's Triple Jump Qualifying11:15 a.m. - 1:19 p.m. PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Women's Discus Throw Qualifying 11:55 a.m. - 2:12 p.m. PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Men's Shot Put Qualifying1:10 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's 10,000m Final 🏅2:20 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's Hammer Throw Qualifying 4-6:35 a.m. PeacockNBCOlympics.com

Trampoline Gymnastics

Coverage begins at 9:15 a.m. on E! and 7 p.m. on USA.

DATE/TIMEEVENTSTREAM
Fri, 8/2
5-7:30a CT		Women's Qualification & Final 🏅PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Fri, 8/2
11-1:30p CT		Men's Qualification & Final 🏅PeacockNBCOlympics.com

