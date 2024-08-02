2024 Olympics schedule today: Decathlon, track and field, trampoline gymnastics

The 2024 Olympics Paris schedule Friday will see the beginning new events, including Track and Field and Decathlon, as well as the continuation of pivotal Games including finals in men's and women's swimming.
Stars like Sha'Carri Richardson, Regan Smith, Caeleb Dessel and more will go for major medals.
There's also the start - and end - of trampoline gymnastics, which will see it's only day of competition in Paris.
For a full schedule of what to watch and which channel each event will air or stream on, click here.
Below are big events taking place Friday, and how to watch on TV and on streaming.
Paris 2024 Summer Olympics
Swimming
Coverage begins in primetime starting at 9:51 p.m. CT
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Men's 50m Freestyle Final 🏅
|1:30 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Women's 200m Backstroke Final 🏅
|1:36 p.m.
|Men's 200m Individual Medley Final 🏅
|1:43 p.m.
Soccer
Coverage begins on USA starting at 7:50 a.m. CT
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Men's QF: Morocco vs. USA
|8:00 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's QF: Japan vs. Spain
|10:00 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's QF: Egypt vs. Paraguay
|12:00 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's QF: France vs. Argentina
|2:00 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Track and Field
Coverage begins at 11 a.m. on E! and 12 p.m. on NBC 5.
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Main: Decathlon, W 100m R1, M 1500m R1 and more
|3 a.m. -6 a.m.
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Men's Hammer Throw Qualifying
|3 a.m. -5:35 a.m.
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Women's High Jump Qualifying
|3 a.m. -5:35 a.m.
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Women's 100m Heats
|4:50 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Decathlon: Long Jump
|3:50 a.m. - 4:40 a.m.
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Decathlon: Shot Put
|5:10 a.m. - 5:57 a.m.
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Main: Decathlon, W 800m R1, M 10K final and more
|10:40 a.m. - 3 p.m.
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Multiview: Track and field
|10:40 a.m. - 3 p.m.
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Decathlon: High Jump
|11 a.m. - 1:10 p.m.
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Women's Triple Jump Qualifying
|11:15 a.m. - 1:19 p.m.
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Women's Discus Throw Qualifying
|11:55 a.m. - 2:12 p.m.
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Men's Shot Put Qualifying
|1:10 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's 10,000m Final 🏅
|2:20 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's Hammer Throw Qualifying
|4-6:35 a.m.
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Trampoline Gymnastics
Coverage begins at 9:15 a.m. on E! and 7 p.m. on USA.
|DATE/TIME
|EVENT
|STREAM
|Fri, 8/2
5-7:30a CT
|Women's Qualification & Final 🏅
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Fri, 8/2
11-1:30p CT
|Men's Qualification & Final 🏅
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com