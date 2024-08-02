2024 Olympics schedule today: Decathlon, track and field, trampoline gymnastics

The 2024 Olympics Paris schedule Friday will see the beginning new events, including Track and Field and Decathlon, as well as the continuation of pivotal Games including finals in men's and women's swimming.

Stars like Sha'Carri Richardson, Regan Smith, Caeleb Dessel and more will go for major medals.

There's also the start - and end - of trampoline gymnastics, which will see it's only day of competition in Paris.

Below are big events taking place Friday, and how to watch on TV and on streaming.

Swimming

Coverage begins in primetime starting at 9:51 p.m. CT

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Men's 50m Freestyle Final 🏅 1:30 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's 200m Backstroke Final 🏅 1:36 p.m. Men's 200m Individual Medley Final 🏅 1:43 p.m.

Soccer

Coverage begins on USA starting at 7:50 a.m. CT

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Men's QF: Morocco vs. USA 8:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's QF: Japan vs. Spain 10:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's QF: Egypt vs. Paraguay 12:00 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's QF: France vs. Argentina 2:00 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Track and Field

Coverage begins at 11 a.m. on E! and 12 p.m. on NBC 5.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Main: Decathlon, W 100m R1, M 1500m R1 and more 3 a.m. -6 a.m. Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Men's Hammer Throw Qualifying 3 a.m. -5:35 a.m. Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Women's High Jump Qualifying 3 a.m. -5:35 a.m. Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Women's 100m Heats 4:50 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Decathlon: Long Jump 3:50 a.m. - 4:40 a.m. Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Decathlon: Shot Put 5:10 a.m. - 5:57 a.m. Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Main: Decathlon, W 800m R1, M 10K final and more 10:40 a.m. - 3 p.m. Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Multiview: Track and field 10:40 a.m. - 3 p.m. Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Decathlon: High Jump 11 a.m. - 1:10 p.m. Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Women's Triple Jump Qualifying 11:15 a.m. - 1:19 p.m. Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Women's Discus Throw Qualifying 11:55 a.m. - 2:12 p.m. Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Men's Shot Put Qualifying 1:10 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's 10,000m Final 🏅 2:20 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's Hammer Throw Qualifying 4-6:35 a.m. Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Trampoline Gymnastics

Coverage begins at 9:15 a.m. on E! and 7 p.m. on USA.