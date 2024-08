2024 Olympics: How many medals does Team USA have?

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris still have five days left of competition, but fans of Team USA have to feel pretty good with the country's showing at the Games thus far.

After 11 days of the Olympics, Team USA has compiled 86 medals, adding seven more medals to their total on Tuesday.

China and France close out the top three in the overall medal count with 58 and 48 medals, respectively.

It's a much closer race when it comes to gold medals, with Team USA leading China 24-22 in that regard. Australia, fifth in overall medals, ranks a distant third in gold medals with 14.

The U.S. has also earned a total of 31 silver medals and 31 bronze medals -- with one of each of those won Monday by Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles in dramatic fashion after a shocking end to women's gymnastic finals on the balance beam and floor exercise.

Here's a look at where things stand:

Current Medal Count for 2024 Paris Olympics

This table will continue to update live as the Games continue.

Full list of who has medaled for Team USA

1 27 July Sarah Bacon/Kassidy Cook Silver Women's springboard 3m synchronised Diving 2 27 July Chloe Dygert Bronze Bronze Women's individual time trial 3 27 July Katie Ledecky Bronze 400m freestyle Swimming 4 27 July Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh. Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Erika Connolly, Abbey Weitzel Silver Women, 4x100m freestyle, Swimming 5 27 July Jack Alexj, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Matt King Gold Men, 4x100m freestyle Swimming 6 28 July Haley Batten Silver Women, cross country Mountain Bike 7 28 July Torri Huske Gold Women, 100m butterfly Swimming 8 28 July Gretchen Walsh Silver Women, 100m butterfly Swimming 9 28 July Carson Foster Bronze Men, 400m IM Swimming 10 28 July Lee Kiefer Gold Women, individual foil Fencing 11 28 July Lauren Scruggs Silver Women, individual foil Fencing 12 28 July Nic Fink Silver 100m breaststroke Swimming 13 29 July Jagger Eaton Silver Men's street Skateboarding 14 29 July Nyjah Huston Bronze Men's street Skateboarding 15 29 July Luke Hobson Bronze Men, 200m freestyle Swimming 16 29 July Ryan Murphy Bronze Men, 100m backstroke Swimming 17 29 July Katie Grimes Silver Women, 400m IM Swimming 18 29 July Emma Weyant Bronze Women, 400m IM Swimming 19 29 July Nick Itkin Bronze Men, foil individual Fencing 20 29 July Frederick Richard, Brody Malone, Stephen Nedoroscik. Paul Juda, Asher Hong Bronze Men, team competition Artistic Gymnastics 21 30 July Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, Hezly Rivera Gold Women, team competition Artistic Gymnastics 22 30 July Ilona Maher, Kayla Canett, Lauren Doyle, Alev Kelter, Kristi Kirshe, Sarah Levy, Alena Olsen, Ariana Ramsey, Steph Rovetti, Alex Sedrick, Sammy Sullivan, Naya Tapper Bronze Women, team competition Rugby 7s 23 30 July Regan Smith Silver Women, 100m backstroke Swimming 24 30 July Katharine Berkoff Bronze Women, 100m backstroke Swimming 25 30 July Bobby Finke Silver Men, 800m freestyle Swimming 26 30 July Carson Foster, Brooks Curry, Chris Guiliano, Luke Hobson, Drew Kibler, Blake Pieroni, Kieran Smith Silver Men, 4x200m freestyle Swimming 27 31 July Perris Benegas Silver Women, park Cycling BMX Freestyle 28 31 July Evy Leibfarth Bronze Women, canoe single Canoe 29 31 July Katie Ledecky Gold Women, 1500m freestyle Swimming 30 31 July Torri Huske Silver Women, 100m freestyle Swimming 31 1 August Justin Best, Liam Corrigan, Michael Grady, Nick Mead Gold Men's four Rowing 32 1 August Simone Biles Gold Women, all-around Artistic Gymnastics 33 1 August Sunisa Lee Bronze Women, all-around Artistic Gymnastics 34 1 August Jacqueline Dubrovich, Lee Kiefer, Lauren Scruggs, Maia Mei Weintraub Gold Women, foil team Fencing 35 1 August Kate Douglass Gold Women, 200m breaststroke Swimming 36 1 August Regan Smith Silver Women, 200m butterfly Swimming 37 1 August Erin Gemell, Katie Ledecky, Paige Madden, Simone Manuel, Anna Peplowski, Alex Shackell, Claire Weinstein Silver Women 4x200m freestyle Swimming 38 2 August Casey Kaufhold, Brady Ellison Bronze Mixed Team Archery 39 2 August Grant Fisher Bronze Men, 10,000m Athletics 40 2 August Karl Cook, Laura Kraut, McLain Ward Silver Jumping team Equestrian 41 2 August Ian Barrows, Hans Henken Bronze Men's skiff Sailing 42 2 August Sagen Maddalena Silver Women, 50m rifle 3 positions Shooting 43 2 August Regan Smith Silver Women, 200m backstroke Swimming 44 3 August Chris Carlson, Peter Chatain, Clark Dean. Henry Hollingsworth, Rielly Milne, Evan Olson, Pieter Quinton, Nick Rusher, Christian Tabash Bronze Men's eight Rowing 45 3 August Vincent Hancock Gold Men, skeet Shooting 46 3 August Conner Lynn Prince Silver Men Skeet Shooting 47 3 August Stephen Nedoroscik Bronze Men's pomel horse Artistic Gymnastics 48 3 August Simone Biles Gold Women's vault Artistic Gymnastics 49 3 August Jade Carey Bronze Women's vault Artistic Gymnastics 50 3 August Ryan Crouser Gold Men, shot put Athletics 51 3 August Joe Kovacs Silver Men, shot put Athletics 52 3 August Jasmine Moore Bronze Women, triple jump Athletics 53 3 August Kaylyn Brown, Bryce Deadmon, Shamier Little, Vernon Norwood Silver 4x400m relay mixed Athletics 54 3 August Austin Krajicek, Rajeev Ram Silver Men's doubles Tennis 55 3 August Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul Bronze Men's doubles Tennis 56 3 August Sha'Carri Richardson Silver Women, 100m Athletics 57 3 August Melissa Jefferson Bronze Women, 100m Athletics 58 3 August Kate Douglass Silver Women, 200m IM Swimming 59 3 August Katie Ledecky Gold Women, 800m freestyle Swimming 60 3 August Paige Madden Bronze Women, 800m freestyle Swimming 61 3 August Caeleb Dressel, Nic Fink, Torri Huske, Ryan Murphy, Regan Smith, Charlie Swanson, Gretchen Walsh, Abbey Weitzeil Gold Women, 4x100m IM Swimming 62 4 August Suni Lee Bronze Women, uneven bars Artistic gymnastics 63 4 August Brady Ellison Silver Men's individual Archery 64 4 August Bobby Finke Gold Men, 1500m freestyle Swimming 65 4 August Jack Alexy, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Nic Fink, Thomas Heilman, Ryan Murphy, Charlie Swanson Silver Men, 4x100m IM Swimming 66 4 August Katharine Berkoff, Kate Douglass, Torri Huske, Lilly King, Alex Shackell, Regan Smith, Gretchen Walsh, Emma Weber Gold Mixed, 4x100m IM Swimming 67 4 August Kristen Faulkner Gold Women, road race Cycling 68 4 August Scottie Scheffler Gold Men, individual stroke play Golf 69 4 August Austen Jewell Smith Bronze Women, skeet Shooting 70 4 August Noah Lyles Gold Men, 100m Athletics 71 4 August Fred Kerley Bronze Men,100m Athletics 72 5 August Taylor Knibb, Morgan Pearson, Seth Rider, Taylor Spivey Silver Mixed relay Triathlon 73 5 August Simone Biles Silver Women, floor exercise Artistic gymnastics 74 5 August Jordan Chiles Bronze Women, floor exercise Artistic gymnastics 75 5 August Valarie Allman Gold Women, discus throw Athletics 76 5 August Cierra Burdick, Dearica Hamby, Rhyne Howard, Hailey van Lith Bronze Women's competition 3x3 basketball 77 5 August Sam Kendricks Silver Men, pole vault Athletics 78 5 August Vincent Hancock, Jewell Austen Smith Silver Mixed team, skeet Shooting 79 6 August Caroline Marks Gold Women's, shortboard Surfing 80 6 August Cole Hocker Gold Men's, 1500m Athletics 81 6 August Yared Nuguse Bronze Men's, 1500m Athletics 82 6 August Annette Echikunwoke Silver Women's, hammer throw Athletics 83 6 August Gabby Thomas Gold Women's, 200m Athletics 84 6 August Brittany Brown Bronze Women's, 200m Athletics 85 6 August Amit Elor Gold Women's, Freestyle 68kg Wrestling

A full list of Olympic medalists so far can be found here.