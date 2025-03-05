Only in Chicago: The meaning behind the city's iconic flag

The Chicago flag tells a story in its stars and stripes, and there is meaning behind each of the elements of the iconic banner.

It all starts at the beginning with Wallace Rice, who is credited with designing the flag.

“He was actually tapped by the mayor to come up with a contest to design the flag,” said Jennifer McElroy, the social media manager for the Chicago Architecture Center. “He wrote all the rules of what a good flag is and ironically, he won the competition!”

Rice created the red stars' design, with each star having six points. Each of the stars marks an historic moment in time.

“The first star represents Fort Dearborn, the second star represents the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, the third star represents the 1893 World’s Fair and the fourth star represents the 1933 Century of Progress Exhibition,” McElroy explained.

Rice then added two blue stripes.

“The one on the top represents Lake Michigan and the north branch of the Chicago River, while the one on the bottom represents the shipping canal and south branch of the river,” McElroy said.

Even the white background isn't just blank space. It in fact has special meaning too.

“The top band represents the north, the bottom represents the south, but the widest in the middle is the west side, because geographically it is the largest area in Chicago, so it gets the biggest band,” that’s according to Paul Durica, the Director of Exhibitions at the Chicago History Museum.

Despite being designed in 1917, it took decades for the flag to really catch on. Now, it’s one of the most widely used symbols of the city, seen on everything from shirts and scarves snapped up by tourists, to uniforms of the city's sports teams, and even within the studios of NBC Chicago.

“The beauty of it is it’s seemingly simple, but intentional in its meaning,” Durica said.

McElroy added, “what a phenomenal way to unite the city. Everybody loves this flag. It doesn’t matter where you’re from, it unites all Chicagoans.”

But will the flag ever get a fifth star? It was designed with room for additions, and the city has come close on a few occasions. For example, when Chicago was bidding for the Olympics, there was talk of adding another star then.

For now, it remains at four, and serves as a distinctive symbol of the city.