‘The Photograph’ Movie Ticket Sweepstakes

Want to win tickets to see the movie "The Photograph" in Chicago?



NBCChicago.com wants to send you and a friend to a preview screening of the new film at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at AMC River East in Chicago.

All you have to do is retweet to win, so keep an eye on the NBC Chicago Twitter account for instructions.



Rules and regs below.

THE PHOTOGRAPH MOVIE SWEEPSTAKES

Official Rules

Feb. 5, 2020

PRELIMINARY INFORMATION: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID OUTSIDE THE WMAQ GEOGRAPHIC VIEWING AREA (DEFINED BELOW) AND WHERE PROHIBITED THE PHOTOGRAPH MOVIE SWEEPSTAKES (“SWEEPSTAKES”) WILL BEGIN ON FEB. 5, 2020 AT 12:30 P.M. CT AND END ON FEB. 6, 2020 AT 5:00 P.M. CT (“SWEEPSTAKES PERIOD”). ALL TIMES IN THE SWEEPSTAKES REFER TO CENTRAL TIME ("CT"). ODDS OF WINNING DEPEND UPON THE NUMBER OF ELIGIBLE ENTRIES (DEFINED BELOW) RECEIVED. SWEEPSTAKES IS SUBJECT TO ALL FEDERAL, STATE, AND LOCAL LAWS. PRIZE DOES NOT INCLUDE TRANSPORTATION, ACCOMMODATIONS OR PARKING.

ELIGIBILITY: Open only to permanent, legal United States (“U.S.”) residents who are physically residing in the WMAQ geographic viewing area (the counties of Cook, De Kalb, Du Page, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, La Salle, McHenry, and Will in the state of Illinois; and Jasper, Lake, La Porte, Newton, and Porter in the state of Indiana) (“WMAQ Geographic Viewing Area”), and who are eighteen (18) years of age or older and of the age of majority in their state of residence as of the start of the Sweepstakes Period. Officers, directors, and employees of Sweepstakes Entities (as defined below), members of these persons' immediate families (spouses and/or parents, children, and siblings, and their spouses, regardless of where they reside), and/or persons living in the same households as these persons (whether or not related thereto) are not eligible to enter or win the Sweepstakes. Sweepstakes Entities, as referenced herein, shall include WMAQ, 454 N. Columbus Drive, Chicago, IL 60611, NBCUniversal Media, LLC, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10112 (collectively "Sponsors"), AMC River East (“Prize Provider”), and their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliate companies, and administrative, advertising, and promotion agencies, and any other entity involved in the development, administration, promotion, or implementation of the Sweepstakes. Void where prohibited. Sponsors reserve the right, at any time, to verify eligibility requirements, in any manner it deems appropriate.

TO ENTER: To enter the Sweepstakes, during the Sweepstakes Period go to www.twitter.com (the “Twitter Website”) and (1) if you already have a Twitter account, log on using your Twitter user name and password, then become a follower of NBCCHICAGO by searching for "@NBCCHICAGO", clicking on the NBCCHICAGO icon, and then clicking the "Follow" button. If you do not already have a Twitter account, create a free Twitter account according to the instructions on the Twitter Website and follow NBCCHICAGO as indicated in (1) above. Please note that you must agree to comply with the Twitter Terms of Use in order to create a Twitter account. NBC Chicago will send out a “Tweet” to be determined by Sponsors from “@NBCHICAGO” AT ABOUT 12:30 P.M. CT ON FEB. 5, 2020 (“STATEMENT”). YOU WILL THEN BE REQUIRED TO SUBMIT A “RETWEET” OF THE STATEMENT IN ITS ENTIRETY WITH THE HASHTAG “#NBC5ThePhotographMovieTix” AND THE @REPLY “@NBCCHICAGO” FOR ENTRY INTO THE SWEEPSTAKES (THE “ENTRY”). YOUR ENTRY MUST INCLUDE “#NBC5ThePhotographMovieTix” AND “@NBCCHICAGO” OR YOUR ENTRY WILL NOT BE VALID. STATEMENT WILL NOT AFFECT YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. IF YOU ARE ALREADY A FOLLOWER OF NBCCHICAGO, LOG ON USING YOUR TWITTER USER NAME AND PASSWORD, AND FOLLOW THE PREVIOUS INSTRUCTIONS TO “RETWEET” THE STATEMENT AND SUBMIT YOUR ENTRY. ALL ENTRIES BECOME THE PROPERTY OF SPONSORS, AND WILL NOT BE ACKNOWLEDGED OR RETURNED. IF YOUR TWITTER PROFILE IS SET TO THE “PROTECT MY TWEETS” SETTING, YOUR ENTRY MAY BE DISQUALIFIED AND REJECTED AS INELIGIBLE FOR CONSIDERATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES.

You must include “#NBC5ThePhotographMovieTix” and “@NBCCHICAGO” IN THE STATEMENT AS PART OF YOUR ENTRY TO ENTER AND BE ELIGIBLE FOR THE SWEEPSTAKES. YOU MUST HAVE THE PERMISSION OF ANY PERSON THAT YOU IDENTIFY OR OTHERWISE REFER TO IN YOUR STATEMENT. BY ENTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES, ENTRANTS GRANT SPONSORS THE NON-EXCLUSIVE, ROYALTY-FREE, AND IRREVOCABLE RIGHTS TO USE, REPRODUCE, COPY, PUBLISH, DISPLAY, DISTRIBUTE, PERFORM, TRANSLATE, ADAPT, MODIFY, AND OTHERWISE EXPLOIT THE STATEMENT AND TO INCORPORATE THE STATEMENT IN OTHER WORKS IN ANY AND ALL MARKETS AND MEDIA WORLDWIDE IN PERPETUITY WITHOUT ADDITIONAL COMPENSATION, NOTIFICATION, PERMISSION OR APPROVAL. ENTRANTS WARRANT THAT THEY HAVE THE SOLE AND EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO GRANT SUCH RIGHTS TO SPONSORS AND THAT THE SPONSORS' REPRODUCTION, PUBLISHING, DISPLAYING, AND/OR OTHER USE OF THE STATEMENT WILL NOT INFRINGE ON ANY RIGHTS OF THIRD PARTIES, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, COPYRIGHT, TRADEMARK, PRIVACY, OR PUBLICITY, OR CREATE CLAIMS FOR DEFAMATION, FALSE LIGHT, IDEA MISAPPROPRIATION, INTENTIONAL OR NEGLIGENT INFLICTION OF EMOTIONAL DISTRESS, OR BREACH OF CONTRACT. IF ANY STATEMENT CONTAINS MATERIAL THAT IS VIOLENT, PORNOGRAPHIC, OBSCENE, ILLEGAL, INAPPROPRIATE, OR RACIALLY OR MORALLY OFFENSIVE OR IF ANY STATEMENT DOES NOT COMPLY WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES OR MEET SPONSORS’ STANDARDS FOR ANY REASON, AS DETERMINED BY SPONSORS IN THEIR SOLE DISCRETION, SUCH STATEMENT (AND THE RELATED ENTRIES) MAY BE REJECTED AS INELIGIBLE FOR CONSIDERATION AND/OR DELETED FROM THE NBC CHICAGO TWITTER PAGE. ENTRIES MUST COMPLY WITH ALL APPLICABLE LAWS, RULES, AND REGULATIONS. SPONSORS SHALL HAVE NO OBLIGATION TO COPY, PUBLISH, DISPLAY, OR OTHERWISE EXPLOIT THE STATEMENT.

Entries must be received before FEB. 6, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. CT to be eligible for the Sweepstakes. Sponsors' computer shall be the official timekeeper for all matters related to this Sweepstakes. Limit one (1) Entry per person during the Sweepstakes Period. Multiple Entries received from any person or Twitter account beyond this limit will void all such additional Entries. Entries generated by a script, macro, or other automated means will be disqualified. Entries that are incomplete, garbled, corrupted, or unintelligible for any reason, including, but not limited to, computer or network malfunction or congestion, are void and will not be accepted. In case of a dispute over the identity of an entrant, the authorized account holder of the Twitter account used to enter will be deemed to be the entrant. "Authorized account holder" is defined as the person who is assigned to a Twitter account by the Twitter Website. Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use entrant's name, Twitter user name, city, state, likeness, image, and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion, and publicity in any and all media now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification, permission, or approval.

PRIVACY: Entrants will have the opportunity to receive information from Sponsors and selected partners by checking the appropriate box(es). If, at any time, you no longer wish to receive materials from Sponsors or our partners, please go to our privacy policy, located at http://www.nbcchicago.com/privacy/, or the applicable partner’s privacy policy at http://www.nbcuni.com/privacy/ and follow the procedures indicated.

WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION: On or about FEB. 7, 2020, five (5) potential winners (each a “Winner”) will be selected in a random drawing by representatives of Sponsors from all eligible Entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Sponsors will make two (2) attempts to notify potential Winner via direct message to each potential Winner's Twitter account in order to obtain each potential Winner's mailing address. Potential Winners may be required to execute and return an affidavit of eligibility, release of liability, and, except where prohibited, publicity release (collectively, “Sweepstakes Documents”) within two (2) days of such notification. Noncompliance within this time period will result in disqualification, and, at Sponsors' sole discretion an alternate potential Winner may be selected from among the remaining eligible Entries. If a potential Winner cannot be reached, is found to be ineligible, cannot or does not comply with these Official Rules, or if his/her Prize (defined below) or Prize notification is returned as undeliverable, such potential Winner will be disqualified and time permitting, at Sponsors' sole discretion, an alternate potential Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible Entries. Limit one (1) Prize per person, family or household.

PRIZE: There will be five (5) prizes (each a “Prize”) awarded; one (1) Prize will be awarded to each Winner. Each Prize will consist of the following: two (2) tickets for Winner and one (1) guest (“Guest”) to The Photograph Special Advance Screening, scheduled to take place Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at AMC River East, 322 E Illinois St, Chicago, IL 60611, at 7:00 P.M. CT (“Event”). Prize is subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by issuer. Restrictions apply. PRIZE DOES NOT INCLUDE TRANSPORTATION, ACCOMMODATIONS OR PARKING.

Estimated Retail Value (“ERV”) of each Prize is twenty-two dollars forty cents ($24.62). Total ERV of all Prizes is four hundred and forty-eight dollars ($246.20). Actual Retail Value (“ARV”) of Prizes may vary. Any difference between stated ERV and ARV will not be awarded.

All details of Prize will be determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a similar Prize (or Prize element) of comparable or greater value for any reason at their sole discretion. All taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prize are the sole responsibility of Winner. Prize cannot be transferred by Winner or redeemed for cash and is valid only for the items detailed above, with no substitution of Prize by Winner. If Prize is unclaimed within a reasonable time after notification from Sponsors, as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion, it will be forfeited, and time permitting, an alternate Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible Entries at Sponsor’ sole discretion.

Sponsors shall have no responsibility or liability for cancellations, delays, or any other change by any company or person providing any element of Prize, and are not responsible or liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence thereof. Date and/or time of Event are subject to change. Event is subject to cancellation. If Winner chooses to attend Event with less than one (1) Guest (or none at all), the remaining elements of Prize shall constitute full satisfaction of Sponsors’ Prize obligation to Winner and no additional compensation will be awarded. Guests, if any, may be required to execute and return releases of liability and, except where prohibited, publicity releases (collectively, “Guest Documents”), which must be returned with the Sweepstakes Documents, or Guest portion of the Prize will be forfeited. If any Guest is a minor, Winner must be such minor’s parent or legal guardian and must execute and return the Guest Documents on such minor’s behalf. Winner and Guest agree to abide by all venue rules and regulations. Location of seats, if any, will be determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion.

CONDITIONS: By entering the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees for entrant and for entrant's heirs, executors, and administrators (a) to release and hold harmless Sweepstakes Entities, Twitter, and their respective officers, directors, and employees (collectively, "Released Parties") from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from such entrant's participation in the Sweepstakes and/or his/her acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of Prize or any portion thereof; (b) to indemnify Released Parties from any and all liability resulting or arising from the Sweepstakes and to hereby acknowledge that Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to Prize; (c) if selected as a Winner, to the posting of such entrant's name and/or Twitter user name on www.NBCCHICAGO.com (the “Website”) and the use by Released Parties of such entrants name, voice, image, and/or likeness for publicity, promotional, and advertising purposes in any and all media now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification, permission, or approval, and, upon request, to the giving of consent, in writing, to such use; and (d) to be bound by these Official Rules and to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error therein or in the Sweepstakes itself, and to be bound by all decisions of the Sponsors, which are binding and final. Failure to comply with these conditions may result in disqualification from the Sweepstakes at Sponsors' sole discretion.

ADDITIONAL TERMS: Sponsors reserve the right to permanently disqualify from any promotion any person they believe has intentionally violated these Official Rules. Any attempt to deliberately damage the Sweepstakes or the operation thereof is unlawful and subject to legal action by Sponsors, who may seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law. The failure of Sponsors to comply with any provision of these Official Rules due to an act of God, hurricane, war, fire, riot, earthquake, terrorism, act of public enemies, actions of governmental authorities outside of the control of Sponsors (excepting compliance with applicable codes and regulations), or other "force majeure" event will not be considered a breach of these Official Rules. Released Parties assume no responsibility for any injury or damage to entrants' or to any other person's computer relating to or resulting from entering or downloading materials or software in connection with the Sweepstakes. Released Parties are not responsible for telecommunications, network, electronic, technical, or computer failures of any kind; for inaccurate transcription of Entry information; for errors in any promotional or marketing materials or in these Official Rules; for any human or electronic error; or for Entries that are stolen, misdirected, garbled, delayed, lost, late, damaged, or returned. Sponsors reserve the right to cancel, modify, or suspend the Sweepstakes or any element thereof (including, without limitation, these Official Rules) without notice in any manner and for any reason (including, without limitation, in the event of any unanticipated occurrence that is not fully addressed in these Official Rules). In the event of cancellation, modification, or suspension, Sponsors reserve the right to select Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect Entries received prior to the time of the event warranting such cancellation, modification, or suspension. Notice of such cancellation, modification, or suspension will be posted on the NBCCHICAGO Twitter page. Sponsors may prohibit any entrant or potential entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes, if such entrant or potential entrant shows a disregard for these Official Rules; acts with an intent to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other entrant, Sponsors, or Sponsors' agents or representatives; or behaves in any other disruptive manner (as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion). Sponsors reserve the right to modify these rules for clarification purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Sweepstakes.

DISPUTES: THE SWEEPSTAKES IS GOVERNED BY, AND WILL BE CONSTRUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH, THE LAWS OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK, AND THE FORUM AND VENUE FOR ANY DISPUTE SHALL BE IN NEW YORK, NEW YORK. IF THE CONTROVERSY OR CLAIM IS NOT OTHERWISE RESOLVED THROUGH DIRECT DISCUSSIONS OR MEDIATION, IT SHALL THEN BE RESOLVED BY FINAL AND BINDING ARBITRATION ADMINISTERED BY JUDICIAL ARBITRATION AND MEDIATION SERVICES, INC., IN ACCORDANCE WITH ITS STREAMLINED ARBITRATION RULES AND PROCEDURES OR SUBSEQUENT VERSIONS THEREOF ("JAMS RULES"). THE JAMS RULES FOR SELECTION OF AN ARBITRATOR SHALL BE FOLLOWED, EXCEPT THAT THE ARBITRATOR SHALL BE EXPERIENCED AND LICENSED TO PRACTICE LAW IN NEW YORK. ALL PROCEEDINGS BROUGHT PURSUANT TO THIS PARAGRAPH WILL BE CONDUCTED IN THE COUNTY OF NEW YORK. THE REMEDY FOR ANY CLAIM SHALL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL DAMAGES, AND IN NO EVENT SHALL ANY PARTY BE ENTITLED TO RECOVER PUNITIVE, EXEMPLARY, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR INCIDENTAL DAMAGES, INCLUDING ATTORNEY'S FEES OR OTHER SUCH RELATED COSTS OF BRINGING A CLAIM, OR TO RESCIND THIS AGREEMENT OR SEEK INJUNCTIVE OR ANY OTHER EQUITABLE RELIEF.



WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT: : For the name of Winners, available after JULY 13 18, 2018 or for an additional copy of these Official Rules, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to be received by FEB. 9, 2020 to: WMAQ, NBC 5 The Photograph Movie Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) “RULES” or “WINNER’S NAME” (specify which), 454 N. Columbus Drive, Chicago, IL 60611.

This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Twitter. Entrants are providing information to Sponsors and not to Twitter.