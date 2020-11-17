Enter For Your Chance to Win Prizes From Ellen's 12 Days of Giveaways

Ellen’s 12 Days of Giveaways is back, and NBC 5 wants you to get in on the fun!

Imagine winning one of Ellen’s incredible prize packs, the same gifts given away on the show! To make it even sweeter, four lucky winners will win a $500 gift card. But you have to enter for your chance to be a part of the coolest event of the holiday season!

Bring the excitement and fun of Ellen’s 12 Days of Giveaways home. Enter by clicking here. Happy holidays from NBC 5!

Rules and regulations are below.

NBC5 Ellen’s 12 Days of Giveaways Sweepstakes

Official Rules

November 18, 2020 — December 2, 2020

PRELIMINARY INFORMATION: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not improve your chances of winning. Void outside the WMAQ Geographic Viewing Area (defined below) and where prohibited. The NBC5 Ellen’s 12 Days of Giveaways Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) will begin on November 18, 2020 at 12:01 P.M. CT and end on December 2, 2020­ at 11:59 A.M. CT (“Sweepstakes Period”). All times in the Sweepstakes refer to Central Time (“CT”). Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible Entries (defined below) received during the Sweepstakes Period. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws.

ELIGIBILITY: Open only to permanent, legal United States residents who are physically residing in one (1) of the counties of Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, McHenry, and Will in the state of Illinois; and the counties of Jasper, Lake, LaPorte, Newton, and Porter in the state of Indiana (collectively, the “WMAQ Geographic Viewing Area”), and who are eighteen (18) years of age or older and of the age of majority in their state of residence as of the start of the Sweepstakes Period. Officers, directors, and employees of Sweepstakes Entities (as defined below), members of these persons’ immediate families (spouses and/or parents, children, and siblings, and each of their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside), and/or persons living in the same households as these persons (whether or not related thereto) are not eligible to enter or win the Sweepstakes. Sweepstakes Entities, as referenced herein, shall include WMAQ, 454 N. Columbus Drive, Chicago, Illinois 60611, NBCUniversal Media, LLC, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10112 (collectively, “Sponsors”), WAD Productions Inc. (“Prize Provider”), and each of their respective parent, subsidiary, and affiliate companies, and their administrative, advertising, and promotion agencies, and any other entity involved in the development, administration, promotion, or implementation of the Sweepstakes.

TO ENTER: To enter the Sweepstakes, during the Sweepstakes Period visit https://www.nbcchicago.com/EllenHoliday (the “Website”) and follow the provided instructions to complete and thereafter submit the entry form, which includes your name, ZIP code, telephone number, and email address (the “Entry”). All Entries become the property of Sponsors and will not be acknowledged. If you choose to submit your Entry via your web-enabled mobile device, data rates may apply. See your wireless service provider for details on rates and capabilities.

Limit one (1) Entry per person during the Sweepstakes Period. Multiple Entries received from any person beyond this limit will void all such additional Entries. Entries must be received before December 2, 2020 at 11:59 A.M. CT to be eligible for the Sweepstakes. Sponsors’ computer shall be the official timekeeper for all matters related to this Sweepstakes.Entries that are incomplete, garbled, corrupted, fraudulent, or unintelligible for any reason, including, but not limited to, computer or network malfunction or congestion, are void and will not be accepted. In case of a dispute over the identity of an entrant, the authorized account holder of the email address used to enter will be deemed to be the entrant. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the person who is assigned to an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address. Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use entrant’s name, city, state, likeness, image, and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion, and publicity in any and all media now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification, permission, or approval.

PRIVACY: Entrants will have the opportunity to receive information from Sponsors and selected partners by checking the appropriate box(es). If, at any time, you no longer wish to receive materials from Sponsors or our partners, please go to our privacy policy, located at https://www.nbcuniversal.com/privacy, or the applicable partner’s privacy policy and follow the procedures indicated.

WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION: On or about December 3, 2020, four (4) potential first prize winners (collectively, “First Prize Winners,” each a “First Prize Winner”) and one (1) potential grand prize winner (“Grand Prize Winner”) will be selected in a random drawing by representatives of Sponsors from all eligible Entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. First Prize Winners and Grand Prize Winner may be collectively referred to herein as “Winner” or “Winners.” Sponsors will make two (2) attempts to notify potential Winners at the phone numbers and/or email addresses submitted at the time of entry. Sponsors may share potential Winners’ names and contact information with Sweepstakes Entities and/or Prize Provider, if necessary. PotentialWinners may each be required to execute and return an affidavit of eligibility, release of liability, and, except where prohibited, publicity release (collectively, “Sweepstakes Documents”) within two (2) days of such notification. Noncompliance within this time period will result in disqualification, and, at Sponsors’ sole discretion an alternate potential Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible Entries. If a potential Winner cannot be reached, is found to be ineligible, cannot or does not comply with these Official Rules, or if Prize (as defined below) or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, such potential Winner will be disqualified and time permitting, at Sponsors’ sole discretion, an alternate potential Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible Entries. Limit one (1) Prize (defined below) per person, family, or household.

PRIZE:

First Prizes: There will be four (4) first prizes (“First Prizes”) awarded to First Prize Winners; one (1) First Prize will be awarded to each First Prize Winner. Each First Prize will consist of the following: one (1) five hundred dollar ($500) gift card (exact gift card type to be determined by Sponsors and/or Prize Provider in their sole discretion).

Grand Prize: There will be one (1) grand prize (“Grand Prize”) awarded to the Grand Prize Winner. Grand Prize will consist of the following: one (1) five hundred dollar ($500) gift card (exact gift card type to be determined by Sponsors and/or Prize Provider in their sole discretion); and the same prizes awarded to the virtual audience during one (1) episode of the “12 Days of Giveaways” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show (exact date to be determined by Sponsors and/or Prize Provider in their sole discretion, but no later than December 24, 2020) (“Show”).

First Prizes and Grand Prize may be collectively referred to herein as “Prize” or “Prizes.” Prizes will be awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied by Sponsors. Prizes may be subject to certain additional terms and conditions as specified by issuer. Additional restrictions may apply.

Estimated retail value (“ERV”) of each First Prize is five hundred dollars ($500). ERV of Grand Prize is three thousand dollars ($3,000) but may vary significantly based on the “12 Days of Giveaways” prize(s) awarded on the Show. ERV of all Prizes is five thousand dollars ($5,000). Actual retail value (“ARV”) of Prizes may vary. Any difference between stated ERV and ARV will not be awarded. For any Prize with an ARV of six hundred dollars ($600) or greater, Sponsors will furnish an Internal Revenue Service Form 1099 to Winner for the ARV of Prize for the year in which Prize was won.

All details of Prize will be determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute Prize (or portion thereof) with a similar prize (or prize element) of comparable or greater value. All taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prize are the sole responsibility of Winners. Prize cannot be transferred by Winners or redeemed for cash and is valid only for the items detailed above, with no substitution of Prize by Winners. If Prize is unclaimed within a reasonable time after notification from Sponsors, as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion, it will be forfeited, and, time permitting, an alternate Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible Entries at Sponsors’ sole discretion.

Sponsors shall have no responsibility or liability for cancellations, delays, or any other change by any company or person providing any element of Prize due to reasons beyond Sponsors’ control, and are not responsible or liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence thereof. Date and/or time of Show is subject to change. Show is subject to cancellation.

CONDITIONS: By entering the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees for entrant and for entrant’s heirs, executors, and administrators (a) to release and hold harmless Sweepstakes Entities and each of their respective officers, directors, and employees (collectively, “Released Parties”) from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from such entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes and/or his/her acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of Prize or any portion thereof (including any travel related thereto); (b) to indemnify Released Parties from any and all liability resulting or arising from the Sweepstakes and to hereby acknowledge that Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to Prize, including express warranties provided exclusively by prize supplier that are sent along with Prize; (c) if selected as a Winner, to the posting of such entrant’s name on the Website and the use by Released Parties of such entrant’s name, voice, image, and/or likeness for publicity, promotional, and advertising purposes in any and all media now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification, permission, or approval, and, upon request, to the giving of consent, in writing, to such use; and (d) to be bound by these Official Rules and to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error therein or in the Sweepstakes itself, and to be bound by all decisions of the Sponsors, which are binding and final. Failure to comply with these conditions may result in disqualification from the Sweepstakes at Sponsors’ sole discretion.

ADDITIONAL TERMS: Sponsors reserve the right to permanently disqualify from any promotion any person they believe has intentionally violated these Official Rules. Any attempt to deliberately damage the Sweepstakes or the operation thereof is unlawful and subject to legal action by Sponsors, who may seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law. The failure of Sponsors to comply with any provision of these Official Rules due to an act of God, hurricane, war, fire, riot, earthquake, terrorism, act of public enemies, actions of governmental authorities outside of the control of Sponsors (excepting compliance with applicable codes and regulations), or other “force majeure” event will not be considered a breach of these Official Rules. Released Parties assume no responsibility for any injury or damage to entrants’ or to any other person’s computer relating to or resulting from entering or downloading materials or software in connection with the Sweepstakes. Released Parties are not responsible for telecommunications, network, electronic, technical, or computer failures of any kind; for inaccurate transcription of entry information; for errors in any promotional or marketing materials or in these Official Rules; for any human or electronic error; or for entries that are stolen, misdirected, garbled, delayed, lost, late, damaged, or returned. Sponsors reserve the right to cancel, modify, or suspend the Sweepstakes or any element thereof (including, without limitation, these Official Rules) without notice in any manner and for any reason (including, without limitation, in the event of any unanticipated occurrence that is not fully addressed in these Official Rules). In the event of cancellation, modification, or suspension, Sponsors reserve the right to select Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to the time of the event warranting such cancellation, modification, or suspension. Notice of such cancellation, modification, or suspension will be posted on the Website. Sponsors may prohibit any entrant or potential entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes, if such entrant or potential entrant shows a disregard for these Official Rules; acts with an intent to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other entrant, Sponsors, or Sponsors’ agents or representatives; or behaves in any other disruptive manner (as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion). Sponsors reserve the right to modify these rules for clarification purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Sweepstakes.

DISPUTES: The Sweepstakes is governed by, and will be construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of New York, and the forum and venue for any dispute shall be in New York, New York. If THE controversy or claim is not otherwise resolved through direct discussions or mediation, it shall THEN be resolved by FINAL AND binding arbitration administered by JUDICIAL ARBITRATION AND MEDIATION SERVICES, INC., in accordance with its Streamlined Arbitration Rules and Procedures or subsequent versions thereof (“JAMS Rules”). The JAMS Rules for selection of an arbitrator shall be followed, except that the arbitrator shall be experienced and licensed to practice law in new york. All proceedings brought pursuant to this paragraph will be conducted in the County of new york. THE REMEDY FOR ANY CLAIM SHALL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL DAMAGES, AND IN NO EVENT SHALL ANY PARTY BE ENTITLED TO RECOVER PUNITIVE, EXEMPLARY, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR INCIDENTAL DAMAGES, INCLUDING ATTORNEY’S FEES OR OTHER SUCH RELATED COSTS OF BRINGING A CLAIM, OR TO RESCIND THIS AGREEMENT OR SEEK INJUNCTIVE OR ANY OTHER EQUITABLE RELIEF.

WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT: For the names of the Winners, available after December 10, 2020, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to be received by February 4, 2021 to: NBC5 Ellen’s 12 Days of Giveaways Sweepstakes, WMAQ, 454 N. Columbus Drive, Chicago, Illinois 60611, Attn: Mark Cassidy.

This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored by, administered by, or associated with “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” WAD Productions Inc., or any affiliated entities of WAD Productions Inc.