USA and other nations reveal first 6 players for 2026 Olympics hockey rosters

It's all starting to come together for the Milan Cortina Olympics.
With NHL players set to return to the Olympics in 2026 for the first time since 2014, national teams across the globe are scrambling to sign up their stars.
USA Hockey confirmed on Monday the first six players who will be on its roster:
- Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights
- Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks
- Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
- Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins
- Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators
- Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers
Mike Sullivan of the New York Rangers was previously announced as the coach for the 2026 Olympics and 2025 4 Nations Face-Off.
Five of those six players competed for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, losing in overtime to Canada in the final. Hughes was set to be on the roster, but he withdrew from the tournament due to injury.
Aside from the U.S., the other 11 countries also revealed the first six players for their rosters. Here's a look at who will be heading to Italy in February:
CANADA
- Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
- Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
- Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
- Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning
- Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers
- Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
FINLAND
- Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes
- Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers
- Mikko Rantanen, Dallas Stars
- Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars
- Esa Lindell, Dallas Stars
- Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators
SWEDEN
- Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado Avalanche
- Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings
- Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings
- William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs
- Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres
- Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning
CZECHIA
- Martin Necas, Colorado Avalanche
- Ondrej Palat, New Jersey Devils
- David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins
- Pavel Zacha, Boston Bruins
- Radko Gudas, Anaheim Ducks
- Lukas Dostal, Anaheim Ducks
SWITZERLAND
- Kevin Fiala, Los Angeles Kings
- Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils
- Timo Meier, New Jersey Devils
- Nino Niederreiter, Winnipeg Jets
- Roman Josi, Nashville Predators
- Jonas Siegenthaler, New Jersey Devils
SLOVAKIA
- Juraj Slafkovsky, Montreal Canadiens
- Martin Pospisil, Calgary Flames
- Tomas Tatar
- Erik Cernak, Tampa Bay Lightnings
- Martin Fehervary, Washington Capitals
- Simon Nemec, New Jersey Devils
GERMANY
- Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers
- Lukas Reichel, Chicago Blackhawks
- Nico Sturm, Florida Panthers
- Tim Stutzle, Ottawa Senators
- Moritz Seider, Detroit Red Wings
- Philipp Grubauer, Seattle Kraken
LATVIA
- Rodrigo Abols, Philadelphia Flyers
- Teddy Blueger, Vancouver Canucks
- Zemgus Girgensons, Tampa Bay Lightning
- Uvis Balinskis, Florida Panthers
- Elvis Merzlikins, Columbus Blue Jackets
- Arturs Silovs, Vancouver Canucks
DENMARK
- Oliver Bjorkstrand, Tampa Bay Lightning
- Nikolaj Ehlers, Winnipeg Jets
- Lars Eller, Washington Capitals
- Jonas Rondjberg, Vegas Golden Knights
- Jesper Jensen Aabo
- Frederik Andersen, Carolina Hurricanes
FRANCE
- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
- Jordann Perret
- Alexandre Texier, St. Louis Blues
- Yohann Auvitu
- Jules Boscq
- Hugo Gallet
ITALY
- Diego Kostner
- Daniel Mantenuto
- Tommy Purdeller
- Luca Zanatta
- Thomas Larkin
- Damian Clara