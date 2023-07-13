Zach LaVine doesn't foresee himself being traded anytime soon

When there's smoke, there's fire. But sometimes, according to Zach LaVine, there's a little too much smoke.

The Bulls guard has been thrown around in trade rumors every which way this offseason. It's been well reported by NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson the Bulls have engaged in talks about their franchise cornerpiece this offseason.

But LaVine's not buying into the rumors.

"It is always rumors," LaVine told NBC Sports Bay Area.

The New York Knicks reportedly had their eyes on LaVine until they decided the injury history with his knee and contract status were too much to bare for them.

Johnson reported his name landed in preliminary discussions with the Philadelphia 76ers and Portland Trail Blazers in trades with James Harden and Damian Lillard, respectively.

It doesn't seem to end. But after a 40-42 season that saw the Bulls fail to advance from the Eastern Conference play-in tournament, the front office is trying to keep their options open.

How does LaVine feel about the trade rumors?

"I've been with the Bulls for seven years. I've had my name in trade talks," LaVine said. You don't love it, but you understand the business. I've been traded before, so you understand it."

The Bulls did, in fact, trade for LaVine from the Minnesota Timberwolves in a package deal for Jimmy Butler. So he understands the business side. And since LaVine's been traded to the Bulls, he's earned two All-Star nods and a maximum contract deal in 2022.

Hence, until the front office tells him otherwise, he's committed to being a Chicago Bull and assumes he'll remain just that. He doesn't foresee him being traded in the near future.

"I always rep my city whichever team I'm playing for to the best," LaVine said. "And Chicago's loved me and called me one of their own since I've been there. I don't see anything happening anytime soon. But if it does, Chicago always has my love."

