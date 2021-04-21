River North

Woman Struck in Head by Large Bolt That Fell From River North Construction Site

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman walking her dogs near a construction site in Chicago’s River North neighborhood was struck in the head by a falling metal bolt on Wednesday morning, authorities say.

According to Chicago police, the woman was walking near the building in the 300 block of West Wolf Point Plaza at approximately 8:28 a.m. Wednesday when she felt something hit her in the head.

Shortly after she was hit, the woman realized she was bleeding, and saw a large metal bolt lying on the ground nearby.

The woman was taken to Northwestern Hospital in unknown condition, but police say she was coherent and able to speak after the incident.

No further information was immediately made available.

This article tagged under:

River NorthChicago Police
