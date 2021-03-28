Woman Killed, 2 Others Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash Caused by Wrong Way Driver

A 69-year-old woman is dead after her car was crashed into by a wrong-way driver early Saturday morning on Interstate 57.

According to Illinois State Police, Mary Williams was driving her Dodge sedan in the southbound lanes of the interstate at approximately 2:52 a.m. when her car was slammed into by a vehicle that was traveling the wrong way.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

That vehicle, which police say was driven by a 33-year-old Chicago woman, was completely engulfed in flames after the collision. A third vehicle was also hit, according to authorities.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman whom police suspect was driving the wrong way was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, as was the driver of the third vehicle, a 29-year-old woman.

The southbound lanes of the interstate were closed for approximately 90 minutes as authorities cleared the scene and investigated the crash. The crash remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed at this time.