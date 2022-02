A woman was found shot to death in her car late Friday night in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

Azucena Vargas, 42, was found about 11:20 p.m. in the driver’s seat of her SUV in the 3300 block of West Cuyler Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head, Chicago police said.

An autopsy released Saturday by the Cook County medical examiner’s office determined Vargas’ death was a homicide.

Area Five detectives are investigating.