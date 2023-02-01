Woman Faces Felony Charges After 96-Year-Old's Body Found Inside Portage Park Freezer

Chicago police say that a 69-year-old woman is facing felony charges after she allegedly concealed the death of a 96-year-old on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to authorities, Eva Bratcher has been charged with felony concealment of a death and felony possession of a fraudulent identification card in connection with the death of Regina Michalski.

Police say that Bratcher was arrested at the residence in the 5500 block of West Melrose on Monday night after a well-being check led to officers discovering the woman’s body inside of a freezer in the garage of the residence.

According to police, Bratcher is accused of concealing the woman’s death and of moving her body to the freezer.

No additional information has yet been released on a cause of death for the 96-year-old, nor have authorities determined when she died.

A court date for Bratcher has not yet been set.